CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa has rallied from a slow start to take a halftime lead over Bradley tonight inside the McLeod Center.
UNI overcame a 12-point deficit and entered intermission with a 34-32 advantage after AJ Green pulled up for a 3-pointer for the final basket of the first half.
Green leads all scorers with 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting in a thrilling resumption to a rivalry that last saw the Braves prevail over the Panthers in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.
UNI opened 1-for-12 from the field with Trae Berhow and Isaiah Brown each rimming out catch-and-shoot opportunities before Noah Carter banked in his first shot from deep.
The Panthers trailed by as many as 12 points after Bradley center Ari Boya returned from an in-game injury and completed a traditional three-point play with a taped-up hand.
UNI then answered in force with a 9-2 run featuring a Green 3-pointer, a Justin Dahl post move and a tip-in from Carter. Green worked a two-man exchange with Dahl for a go-ahead basket that sent a large McLeod Center crowd its feet and the Panthers regained a 31-30 edge after a pair of Isaiah Brown free throws.
Bradley look the lead at the free throw line before Green’s last 3-pointer.
UNI holds a 23-19 rebounding advantage, led by 11 from Tywhon Pickford. Bradley is shooting 44% from the field, but has attempted 10 fewer shots.
