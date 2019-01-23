CARBONDALE, Ill. – Northern Iowa’s basketball team has taken a wrecking ball to a struggling Southern Illinois squad tonight at SIU Arena.
Seven of the eight players in UNI’s rotation made field goals for a Panthers’ team that shot 50 percent and jumped the Salukis early en route to taking a 35-19 lead into intermission.
AJ Green leads UNI with nine points, including back-to-back 3-pointers early and a third triple from the Salukis logo at the shot clock buzzer late in the half.
The Panthers have shot 15 of 30 from the field and 5 of 10 from distance, while a Southern Illinois team on a three-game losing streak since defeating UNI in Cedar Falls on Jan. 5 has gone 7 of 22 (31.8 percent) with 14 turnovers.
UNI blitzed Southern Illinois from the tip, with four assists from Isaiah Brown leading to baskets on the Panthers first five possessions. In total, UNI scored on nine of its first 14 trips down the court and jumped out to a 22-4 lead midway through the opening half.
Wyatt Lohaus and Luke McDonnell joined Green’s accuracy from the perimeter for a team that made its first four attempts from distance. Southern Illinois turned the ball over five times during the Panthers’ initial surge with a shot clock violation and two Brown steals included in that stretch.
Brown has six points, five steals and five assists to go with four rebounds and no turnovers. No player on Southern Illinois’ roster has made multiple field goals.
