College men’s basketball: UNI, Illinois State ready for different Round 2

CEDAR FALLS — Illinois State first-year head coach Ryan Pedon spoke bluntly, on Monday, about the last meeting between the Redbirds and Northern Iowa.

“They kicked our butt in our own building,” Pedon said.

Four weeks ago, the Panthers marched into CEFCU Arena in Peoria, Illinois and left with a 66-60, New Year’s Eve victory.

Pedon wants the next matchup between the Missouri Valley Conference foes, on Wednesday, to be different.

“The score was not even indicative of how much they kicked our butt that day,” Pedon said. “We are going to have to answer the bell against these guys. They are playing well. We are going to have to play better.”

According to Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson, different is exactly what he expects out of Wednesday’s contest.

Entering their last matchup, the Panthers owned a 5-8 record overall and 1-2 conference record while the Redbirds shared the same conference record with a 6-8 overall mark.

“When we saw each other a couple weeks ago, I think we were both trying to really figure some things out,” Jacobson said. “I know we were for sure. Coming out of the game against Illinois State, we were able to parlay that into a couple more…It looks like Illinois State has done the same.”

The win on New Year’s Eve sparked a four game winning streak for the Panthers which only recently came to an end with a 76-72 loss to the Belmont Bruins on Saturday.

For Illinois State, a 2-2 record in the four games since losing to UNI does little to illustrate the strides the Redbirds have taken from Jacobson’s perspective.

“They are coming off two really good games,” Jacobson said. “I think they have leveled up. Defensively, they are doing some things that they were not doing a couple weeks when we saw them. [I] feel like they are playing good basketball.”

Specifically, Jacobson pointed to the Redbirds’ 35-32 halftime lead over Valley leading Southern Illinois as an example of Illinois State’s improvement even though the Salukis went on to win, 69-57.

Although much has changed for both programs since their last meeting, both coaches know what to expect from the key contributors on either side.

For the Redbirds, Liam McChesney managed 22 points—three shy of his season-high—during their Dec. 31 contest against the Panthers. In four games against UNI, McChesney averaged 15.3 points per game.

According to Jacobson, the Canadian forward’s perimeter scoring and versatility allowed him to find success against the Panthers.

“He has played good against us,” Jacobson said. “Anytime you have a guy that can make threes, put it on the floor, post you a little bit that versatility is a challenge. McChesney can do those things.”

For the Panthers, Bowen Born out-dueled McChesney with 25 points on 7-of-13 from the field (5-of-7 from three-point range) and 6-of-8 at the free throw line.

Pedon called Born a “hard guard” for any opponent and heaped praise on the sophomore guard out of Norwalk, Iowa.

“His ability to start and stop is something that is highly underappreciated,” Pedon said. “He is ridiculously efficient despite his size. He is very crafty…He can score at all three levels.”

Although Born’s status remains uncertain, Pedon said the Redbirds will have their “hands full” should the Valley leading-scorer suit up on Wednesday.

With both programs improved from their previous meeting and a level of familiarity between the two, Wednesday’s tilt sets up as a litmus test for both—a sign of just how far both have progressed in the first month of Valley play.

The Redbirds and Panthers tip off in a White Out game at the McLeod Center at 7 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription or on the Panther Sports Radio Network KXEL 1540.