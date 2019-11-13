CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panthers’ defense has kept its opposition on ice.
UNI locked down Cal State Bakersfield Wednesday night, 67-55, and strung together three consecutive wins over NCAA Division I opponents to start a season for the first time since the 2014-15 NCAA Tournament campaign.
A CSUB team (1-2) that offered a contrast in style with its speed and aggression on the offense glass often found nothing in transition, while the nine offensive rebounds UNI allowed were a season-low.
“Tonight I though our communication was the best that it has been for us at the defensive end,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “The guy leading that is Isaiah (Brown). I can hear his voice all the time.
“Defensive rebounding and transition defense, those two areas we felt were going to be the two keys to the game. I thought for the most part we did a nice job.”
UNI’s offense eventually came around.
The Panthers led 24-22 at halftime with their starting backcourt tandem of Spencer Haldeman and AJ Green each shooting just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. When Green’s first 3-pointer fell near the end of the opening half, he clinched his firsts and exclaimed, ‘Finally!’.
Haldeman tallied 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, while Green added 11 of his 14 points over the final 20 minutes. Trae Berhow (14 points) carried UNI’s offense early, and senior Isaiah Brown went 3-for-4 from deep as part of his 11-point game.
Green had shot just 2 of 12 from 3-point range during UNI’s first two contests before reaching his season-high point total on Wednesday. The sophomore from Cedar Falls followed Haldeman’s corner 3-pointer with a four-point play and a quick 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions during a 10-0 run that pushed UNI’s lead to 41-29 with 15:34 remaining.
“They all felt good when I’m shooting them, so to finally get one to go down was just kind of like, ‘finally’,” Green related. “It was a good feeling.
“That was huge for us to finally knock a few shots in and extend that lead in the second half. We kept it going and we built on that.”
This year’s Panthers appear more equipped to handle adversity after seeing a variety of newcomers in large roles a season ago.
“Just our experience with so many people back, we know when we face tough times that we’ve just got to stick together, stick to what we do well,” Green said. “Compared to where we were last year, responding to those struggles was huge.”
Bakersfield never managed to get closer than eight after Green and Haldeman’s scoring burst. Guard Cam Allen (16 points) was the lone player in double figures for a Roadrunners team that often patiently waited for its post players to establish position during lengthy half-court possessions.
UNI received a boost inside from fifth-year senior Justin Dahl. The 7-foot center made his first appearance of the season and played 18 minutes with starter Austin Phyfe in foul trouble. Dahl tallied four rebounds and added four points with his reaction to a timely putback pumping life into the McLeod Center crowd.
USBC’s physically imposing center duo of Shawn Stith and Ronne Readus combined for just eight points.
“In this type of game when they want to throw it in there and it’s going to be that physical, JD is a tremendous option,” Jacobson said.
Dahl, who had been on the scout team in practice, was tipped off by associate head coach Kyle Green that he might see some run.
“My mentality going into every game is, ‘If I don’t play, I don’t play. That’s OK. I’m going to cheer up the guys from the bench and just try to bring energy from there,’” Dahl related. “I was ready.
"Going into the game I told myself to be ready and keep that dog spirit going. Just get ready to fight. Once my name was called I felt ready to grind down low.”
