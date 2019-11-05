CEDAR FALLS -- Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered on opening night.
UNI countered with an impressive defensive effort of its own during a 58-53 win over Old Dominion Tuesday inside the McLeod Center.
Old Dominion, sixth nationally in points allowed during last spring's NCAA Tournament run, led for just one possession in this rematch of a series the two teams split in non-conference play last season.
“I think as a team we were really prepared for what they were going to throw at us,” UNI senior guard Spencer Haldeman said after holding ODU’s top perimeter scorer, Marquis Godwin, to 2 of 11 shooting. “Everybody was really focused in on what they were trying to get, and we took a lot of that away from them.”
UNI’s defensive stopper, Isaiah Brown, set the tone early for the Panthers when he came out of nowhere to block a Godwin corner 3-point attempt. Brown drew ODU’s top returning scorer, Xavier Green, as his primary assignment and helped hold him to 6 of 18 shooting.
An Old Dominion team that graduated its top two scorers from last season, and was breaking in a new point guard missed a variety of contested shots in the paint, finished 3 of 12 from distance and shot 35.6 percent from the field with makes on just 8 of 15 free throws.
“They’re very sound and well coached defensively,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “They make things very difficult, but at the same time we didn’t help ourselves.
“This was a heck of a game against a very good team. It’s a great learning experience for our team.”
Transition opportunities were limited and offenses spent much of the game running through a familiar McLeod Center halfcourt slough. UNI led 26-25 at intermission despite hitting just 2 of 17 3-point attempts.
Coach Ben Jacobson was undeterred by a starting backcourt of AJ Green and Haldeman that combined to make only one of their first 14 shots. In fact, UNI’s coach instructed them to hold nothing back.
“I told our guys we’re not changing who we are, we’re not changing our approach,” Jacobson said at halftime. “We’re going to go out and play the same way. If we get the same shots we feel like you’re going to make enough of them to give us the lead.”
Haldeman did just that when he ended a string of seven consecutive misses with a quick pull-up 3-pointer that gave the Panthers a 31-27 edge four minutes into the second half. That shot was followed up with two more Haldeman 3-pointers.
Austin Phyfe then recorded a rebound off Haldeman’s streak-ending miss, and Tywhon Pickford scored to put the Panthers up 41-30 with under 13 minutes remaining.
“If you’re going to have an open look, you’re going to take it,” Haldeman said. “That comes with Coach Jake’s confidence in us. He gives us the green light to play like we do.”
UNI maintained an 11-point advantage with over seven minutes remaining before an Old Dominion team that tallied 12 steals cranked up its pressure. A 14-5 Monarchs surge was capped by a Godwin transition 3-pointer that made it a 53-51 game with 2:21 left.
UNI continued to run its base offense.
A Panthers team that finished 14 of 25 from the line made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to preserve the lead. That closing effort included a pair of clinching free throws by Trae Berhow after Godwin had a potential game-tying 3-pointer blocked and another one miss.
Phyfe finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in his return after a medical redshirt year. Haldeman and Green led UNI with 12 points apiece.
Freshmen James Betz, Noah Carter and Antwan Kimmons each showed promise during stretches in the first half, but Jacobson stuck predominately with his experienced starting five and Pickford over the final 20 minutes.
Anticipating only playing Phyfe 20 to 22 minutes on opening night, every time Jacobson looked over, his center revealed no signs of second-half fatigue.
“The energy that he brings, the activity that he brings creating an extra possession and bouncing around, the crowd is into that, his teammates are into that, and that’s the type of young guy that he is,” Jacobson said.
Added Phyfe, “Just being back out there is the best feeling in the world. … There’s definitely things to work on. One of our biggest things was to get the ball moving and we were able to keep them on their heels a lot. We got the shots we wanted, they weren’t all falling tonight.”
