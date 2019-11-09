DEKALB, Ill. -- Two different versions of Northern Iowa's offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
UNI showcased depth, a variety of actions, strong decision-making, fluid ball movement and efficient shooting to pull away to a 16-point halftime lead. The Panthers then survived a lull throughout the majority of the second half during a 64-54 victory in their road opener in front of a sparse Saturday afternoon crowd of 1,003.
Early on, UNI (2-0) looked ready to brush aside an ugly 58-point output that included a 6 of 31 3-point shooting performance during a season-opening home win against Old Dominion’s stingy defense.
With Northern Illinois (0-1) holding UNI’s top three perimeter shooters AJ Green, Spencer Haldeman and Trae Berhow scoreless in the first half, Tywhon Pickford was active off the dribble, centers Austin Phyfe and James Betz led an 18-8 scoring advantage in the paint, and Isaiah Brown and Noah Carter were a perfect 5-for-5 from distance during a 40-point ambush through the opening 20 minutes.
“We came out with great pace and moved the ball very well, and then our creativity with the offense opened up everything and got them on their heels,” said Pickford, who finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. “I’ve been working on it a lot in my workouts, penetrating, creating for others, or creating for myself in the offense, where I can get in and help.”
By the time Green and Berhow knocked down their first 3-pointers, the Panthers held a 48-28 lead just over three minutes into the second half. That advantage, however, evaporated as Northern Illinois became more aggressive and pushed UNI’s centers off the elbow and top of the key in dribble handoffs.
A stagnant UNI offense was held to four points over an 11-minute stretch in which Northern Illinois cut its deficit to 52-47 with six minutes remaining. It marked the second time in as many games where UNI’s offense stalled.
“I give Northern Illinois credit,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “They got out and guarded us a little harder and denied our five man at the top which slows that offense down.
“I’ve just got to do a better job. It’s happened in both games, and it’s my job to fix it and help guys get into spots. … We’ll work together on the practice floor so we have a better look come Wednesday.”
In this game, Pickford and UNI's five starters continued to fight through a second half in which they played heavy minutes. Phyfe, Brown and Berhow each tallied offensive rebounds during a pivotal possession before Berhow drove in from the perimeter for a layup to make it a seven-point contest.
Brown then added two 3-pointers down the stretch of a team-high 17-point masterpiece that pushed the Panthers’ advantage back to a comfortable double-digit margin. The 6-foot-7 senior’s five 3-pointers on six attempts matched his career high.
“We took threes away and dribble penetration hurt us,” Northern Illinois’ ninth-year coach Mark Montgomery said. “They got to the rim, and then we tried to say if one guy is going to beat you out there, Brown. You’ve got to try to help off one guy, and credit Brown, he’s a senior and he knocked them down. He stepped up on the road, which we want our seniors to do.”
Brown, who joined Pickford as a primary defenders on Northern Illinois’ returning 20-point per game point guard Eugene German, twice answered German’s difficult step-back 3-pointers with perimeter makes of his own.
“Even if he didn’t hit those couple step backs, if my shot is open, I’m going to take it,” Brown said. “I’ve put in a lot of work on my shot so there’s no reason not to be confident with it. … A lot of teams are going to be keying in on AJ and Spence, so when I get the open shot I’ve got to be ready and knock it down.”
German's range and speed of the dribble made him a tough assignment, but it took the Huskies' leader 24 attempts to score a game-high 21 points. He never stepped to the free throw line.
“We’ve just got to keep our composure and finish plays and finish the game,” Brown said. “We work on finishing games and press break every day in practice. We knew what we were capable of, and we got the job done.”
