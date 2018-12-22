Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Just as another nonconference game appeared to be slipping away Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center, Northern Iowa's basketball team made key plays down the stretch to secure a wild 64-62 win over North Dakota.

UNI (5-7) snapped a five-game losing streak to NCAA Division I opponents after overcoming a five-point deficit midway through the second half.

The Panthers took their final lead, 62-60, when Wyatt Lohaus knocked down a jumper off a missed Biggie Goldman dunk with 1:16 remaining. North Dakota missed a pair of free throws and a wide open layup that would have tied the game in the final minute and still had a chance for one last shot after a UNI five-second violation under the Fighting Hawks' basket with 2 remaining.

It was meant to be for North Dakota (6-7), however, as UNI stole the baseline entry pass to end the game.

Goldman led the Panthers with his first career double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. Trae Berhow finished with four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Conner Avants led North Dakota with 19 points.

This story will be updated.

