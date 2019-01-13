CEDAR FALLS – Despite not making a field goal over the final six minutes, Northern Iowa made enough plays on defense to hold off Drake, 57-54, this afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
Drake (12-5, 1-3 Missouri Valley) was held to a season-low 23 first-half points, but a UNI team (7-10, 2-2) that led by as many as 11 early in the second half was unable to put the game away.
Brady Ellingson scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, helping to bring the Bulldogs within three twice before they drew even on his 3-pointer with 6:41 remaining. UNI’s Trae Berhow answered with a catch-and-shoot 3 on the ensuing possession and the Panthers held the lead from there as both teams struggled on offense down the stretch.
Luke McDonnell stole a sideline entry pass intended for McGlynn with 8.6 seconds remaining and Spencer Haldeman hit a pair of free throws with 5.8 left. A tying shot by Tremell Murphy missed as time expired.
Wyatt Lohaus led UNI with 14 points and AJ Green added 11.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.