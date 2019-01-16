CEDAR FALLS – Spencer Haldeman provided Northern Iowa with an initial spark. Indiana State rallied, and the Panthers responded.
UNI holds a narrow 34-33 halftime men's basketball lead over Indiana State tonight inside the McLeod Center.
Haldeman leads the Panthers (7-10, 2-2 MVC) with 14 points – just four back of his career high – on 4-for-7 shooting with three 3-pointers. Indiana State (10-6, 2-2) has made all 12 of its free throw attempts and used a 21-4 burst to take a lead as large as five, 33-28, with 1:31 left in the half.
It looked as though UNI was in position to pull away early.
As UNI starters AJ Green and Isaiah Brown sat on the bench with two fouls midway through the half, it was Haldeman who broke out of a personal slump to ignite the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 junior knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers early before later playing a role in a 15-2 run that allowed UNI to double up the Sycamores, 24-12. During that latter stretch, Haldeman went hard to the basket for a traditional three-point play, denied an interior entry pass that resulted in a Trae Berhow 3-pointer and knocked down another triple of his own.
UNI, however, went scoreless over the next 4-minutes, 19-seconds as Indiana State rallied back. The Panthers did close the final minute of the half on a six-point run with Luke McDonnell blocking Jordan Barnes and Wyatt Lohaus hitting a pair of free throws for the lead, 34-33, with 4.2 seconds remaining.
Barnes leads the Sycamores with nine points and seven rebounds. Aside from Haldeman, no other UNI player has more than four points.
Green, Brown, Lohaus and Justin Dahl each have four fouls for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.