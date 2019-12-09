CEDAR FALLS — It’s never too early for college students to begin thinking about filling out applications.
Members of Northern Iowa’s basketball team will travel to Boulder, Colo., and Phoenix this week for a pair of resume-building opportunities in case a Missouri Valley Conference tournament loss leaves the Panthers scrambling to secure an at-large opening into March’s NCAA Tournament.
An 8 p.m. start at Colorado on Tuesday presents perhaps the toughest game on UNI’s schedule. The Panthers will follow that contest with a Thursday trip to the raucous environment at Grand Canyon University for a rematch from a 73-62 loss last season in Cedar Falls.
UNI (8-1) has had a full week off since its 59-point thrashing of Luther College and hasn’t played another NCAA Division I school since a Nov. 27 win over South Carolina in Cancun, Mexico. This rare break in the schedule has presented an opportunity for player development.
“It’s really important that we get back into our routines individually,” UNI point guard AJ Green said, following the Luther game. “Just get back to getting in the gym, we’ll work on a few things each person individually wants to get better at, and then have a few solid practices.”
Colorado (7-1) returns nine players from last season’s 23-13 team that reached the quarterfinal round of the NIT. The Buffaloes entered last week ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll before a 76-64 Wednesday win over Loyola Marymount and a 72-58 Saturday setback at No. 2 Kansas.
Both UNI and Colorado are holding their opposition under 40 percent shooting and near 60 points per game.
The Buffaloes are balanced offensively. Tyler Bey is a versatile 6-foot-7 guard/forward averaging a team-high 12.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Guards McKinley Wright and D’Shawn Schwartz average 11 points. Evan Battey, a 6-foot-8, 262-pound center, adds 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Colorado is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field, however, compared to a 47.8 percent clip for UNI against a softer schedule. The Buffaloes average 20 3-point attempts per game, but launched 34 with just seven makes from the perimeter against a Kansas team equipped with rim protectors inside.
“We’re very sound defensively, but we’re not very efficient offensively right now,” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle told CU media relations following the Kansas loss. “Part of that’s making shots. The other part is passing the ball and taking care of the ball. … I see it in practice. So I know it’s there.”
UNI coach Ben Jacobson has known Boyle going back to a stint from 2000-06 when the current Colorado coach served as an assistant on Wichita State’s staff under Mark Turgeon. Jacobson anticipates the depth and experience of a team ranked second in the Pac-12 preseason poll will test his squad.
“When we take the floor against Colorado, that 40 minutes is going to be challenging, it’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be fun,” Jacobson said.
Win or lose, UNI will have just one day off before Thursday night’s game at Grand Canyon (4-6). The Antelopes have already split with MVC schools Illinois State and Valparaiso, defeating the Redbirds (68-63) and losing to the Crusaders (78-74).
“Each experience is a way to help you get ready (for conference play),” Jacobson said. “Playing on the road against a Top 25 team is going to be a great environment, and then we’re going to play against a team that beat us here last year in what’s going to be, from what I understand, one of the top 10 or so environments in the country.
“We’re going to get some great stuff in those two games. It’ll be good to add that to what we’ve done so far in terms of our experiences.”
