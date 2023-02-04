CEDAR FALLS — Scoreless stretches of five minutes and four minutes proved detrimental for Northern Iowa as the Panthers fell to Bradley, 77-69, Saturday.

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson said a handful of breakdowns on defense cost the Panthers 12 points as the sharpshooting Braves took advantage.

“The mistakes hurt us,” Jacobson said. “The two in the post and then there were two others. They made four threes on those four possessions…We made four mistakes and they threes on all four of those. [Bradley] is a good three-point shooting team, but you cannot give them the four I am talking about.”

According to Jacobson, a lack of physicality killed the Panthers on both ends as teh Braves managed a 16-of-26 performance from beyond the arc.

“The biggest key for us in that first half—what really hurt us—was we were not physical enough,” Jacobson said. “In particular with our screening. We were not able to get Trey and Bowen—that defender behind them.”

UNI’s offense showed little signs of its impending gridlock as the Panthers battled out to a 9-9 tie in the first five minutes of action.

However, following a pair of free throws from Landon Wolf at the 12:55 mark of the first half, the Panthers offense ground to a halt.

UNI failed to record a point for the next 5:28 of the game as Bradley connected on its third, fourth and fifth three-pointers of the half. The Braves’ 9-0 run allowed them to take a 24-17 lead with 11:11 remaining in the half.

The Panthers caught a break, however, as the Braves failed to build on their lead and suffered a more than five minute-long scoring drought of their own.

Amid the Braves’ drought, Michael Duax put an end to the Panthers scoreless streak with a jumper at the 7:27-mark of the game. Bradley responded with a pair of threes two minutes later to leap out to a 30-19 lead.

The Braves added two more threes while UNI managed eight points in the final four minutes of action.

Trailing 37-27 at halftime, James Betz said the coach staff laid into the team and urged them to up their physicality in the second half.

“We talked a lot about it going into this game,” Jacobson said. “It is going to be a physical game. The Bradley game is always physical.”

In the second half, UNI got out to the exact kind of response they needed after struggling in the first half.

After giving up a three-pointer to open scoring, UNI reeled off an 8-0 run to cut Bradley’s lead to five.

Trey Campbell followed up a Betz three-pointer with a steal and assist to Duax, who drew a foul for a chance at the three-point play. Duax sank the free throw and swatted a Zek Montgomery layup attempt on the next Bradley possession. Betz capped the run with a layup to force a Bradley timeout at the 17:58 mark of the second half.

Bradley threatened to pull away again as it managed two three-pointers over the next four minutes to get its lead back out to nine points, but UNI refused to go away.

A Betz fade away jumper sparked a 7-0 run for the Panthers which culminated in an acrobatic layup from Duax to cut the Braves lead to 52-50 with just under 10 minutes to go.

The Panthers comeback effort fell short as UNI hit another cold streak and recorded just two field goals and nine total points over the next seven minutes of action to fall behind 68-59.

Three-point shooting again helped the Braves grow their lead as Rienk Mast drilled Bradley’s 15th triple of the contest during the run.

Down 71-60, the Panthers mustered another late rally—their third of the game—which managed to trim the Bradley lead to 71-66. But, a three-pointer from Malevy Leons with 44 seconds remaining in regulation put the game out of reach.

Betz finished the game as UNI’s leading scorer with 16 points while Duax managed 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting percentage.

Leons led the Braves with 19 points while connecting on four three-pointers. Connor Hickman added 17 points as the Braves top perimeter threat with five three-pointers. Mast added 18 on 8-of-12 scoring from the field.

Up next, UNI travels to Evansville to take on the last place Purple Aces on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Jacobson said he does not expect the loss—UNI’s third straight—to affect the confidence of his team moving forward.

“I am not concerned about our prepartion,” Jacobson said. “We have played really hard in the last three games…You have put a lot into the last three games and you do not have anything to show for it...So, not concerned about getting ready for the next one, but something that is a challenge.”

Bradley 77, Northern Iowa 69 Bradley (17-8, 10-4) – Connor Hickman 6-10 0-0 17, Malevy Leons 5-8 5-8 19, Duke Deen 4-9 0-1 11, Zek Montgomery 3-6 0-0 8, Rienk Mast 8-12 0-0 18, Ja’Shon Henry 1-1 0-1 2, Ville Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 2, Darius Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 5-10 77. Northern Iowa (12-12, 8-6) – Bowen Born 3-11 3-4 11, Michael Duax 6-9 2-3 14, Tytan Anderson 3-6 3-5 9, James Betz 6-12 2-2 16, Trey Campbell 1-2 2-2 5, Cole Henry 3-3 0-0 6, Ege Peksari 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Courbat 0-0 0-0 0, Derek Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 1-5 2-2 5, Drew Daniel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 14-18 69. BU;37;40 – 77 UNI;27;42 – 69 3-point goals – Bradley 16-26 (Hickman 5-7, Leons 4-6, Deen 3-6, Montgomery 2-2, Mast 2-2, Tahvanainen 0-3), Northern Iowa 7-26 (Born 2-9, Duax 0-2, Betz 2-6, Campbell 1-2, Wolf 1-4, Daniel 1-3). Rebounds - Bradley 27 (Deen, Montgomery 5), Northern Iowa 28 (Betz 6). Assists - Bradley 14 (Deen 4), Northern Iowa 11 (Born 4). Turnovers - Bradley 15 (Leons, Deen 3), Northern Iowa 11 (Henry 4). Total fouls – Bradley 18, Northern Iowa 15. Fouled out – none.

Bradley 77, Northern Iowa 69

Bradley (17-8, 10-4) – Connor Hickman 6-10 0-0 17, Malevy Leons 5-8 5-8 19, Duke Deen 4-9 0-1 11, Zek Montgomery 3-6 0-0 8, Rienk Mast 8-12 0-0 18, Ja’Shon Henry 1-1 0-1 2, Ville Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 2, Darius Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 5-10 77.

Northern Iowa (12-12, 8-6) – Bowen Born 3-11 3-4 11, Michael Duax 6-9 2-3 14, Tytan Anderson 3-6 3-5 9, James Betz 6-12 2-2 16, Trey Campbell 1-2 2-2 5, Cole Henry 3-3 0-0 6, Ege Peksari 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Courbat 0-0 0-0 0, Derek Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 1-5 2-2 5, Drew Daniel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 14-18 69.

BU 37 40 – 77

UNI 27 42 – 69

3-point goals – Bradley 16-26 (Hickman 5-7, Leons 4-6, Deen 3-6, Montgomery 2-2, Mast 2-2, Tahvanainen 0-3), Northern Iowa 7-26 (Born 2-9, Duax 0-2, Betz 2-6, Campbell 1-2, Wolf 1-4, Daniel 1-3). Rebounds—Bradley 27 (Deen, Montgomery 5), Northern Iowa 28 (Betz 6). Assists—Bradley 14 (Deen 4), Northern Iowa 11 (Born 4). Turnovers—Bradley 15 (Leons, Deen 3), Northern Iowa 11 (Henry 4). Total fouls – Bradley 18, Northern Iowa 15. Fouled out – none.