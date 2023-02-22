CEDAR FALLS — Tough battles — like the years in “All Star” by Smashmouth —do not stop coming for Northern Iowa as the Panthers reach the conclusion of the regular season.

The Panthers put to rest a six-game skid with a 69-66 win over Missouri State on Saturday to get back to .500 in Missouri Valley Conference play at 9-9 and 13-15 overall.

Despite their skid, UNI assistant coach P.J. Hogan said the Panthers never quit and never became resigned during their rough stretch.

“Our guys are in a good place in terms of knowing what to expect, in terms of how to go about it,” Hogan said. “Getting the win on Saturday was huge because we had been pretty close and had played some really good teams as well.”

Hogan credited head coach Ben Jacobson for leading the Panthers out of their slump.

“Coach [Jacobson] has really kept this group together,” Hogan said. “In terms of making sure we show up every day (and) work. … We had some really good practices leading up to the Missouri State game. … I feel like we are getting back in terms of doing what we do, in terms of our practice habits.”

But Northern Iowa has little time to rest on the satisfaction of its win on Saturday. In fact, Hogan dwelled little on the win before saying they needed to be able to build off of it before the conference tournament.

He knows what the Panthers are capable of, but Hogan noted the challenge will be for the Panthers to figure out a way to “put it together,” like they did against the Bears, three or four days in a row.

“We have a talented enough team to do what we need to do,” Hogan said. “We have some younger guys that are learning on the job, but those guys have played a ton of basketball. I think what we have shown and what our guys believe is that: Yes, we can play with anybody. We can beat anybody.”

As quickly as Hogan moved on from Saturday’s win, the Panthers get an opportunity to build off their win with a matchup against (20-9, 12-6) Southern Illinois tonight.

It is no secret the Salukis will be yet another tough battle for the Panthers with Marcus Domask and Lance Jones running the show in Carbondale. Both Domask and Jones rank in the top 15 scorers in the Valley with Domask averaging 16.8 points per game and Jones putting up 13.3 per game.

“They have been playing well all year,” Hogan said. “When you have two All-Conference-level type players in Domask and Jones, you have an idea of what you are going to get every night … regardless if we are playing them here or down at Southern, a physical basketball game. You are going to have to bring it.”

The Panthers beat the Salukis at home earlier this season, 69-57. On that night, Bowen Born outscored Domask and Jones by himself, 27-25.

Hogan said he does not expect any surprises from the Salukis or from the raucous road crowd in the Banterra Center.

“They might be doing a few different things in terms of how they are playing offensively,” Hogan said. “But, at the end of the day, we know what they are about and they know what we are about. You are going to have to go down and play in a hostile environment against a really good basketball that plays at a very high level. It is going to be a great challenge for us.”

Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. with coverage on ESPN+ with a subscription and the Panther Sports Radio Network KXEL 1540.