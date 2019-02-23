Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – The fire within this University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team continues to grow.

UNI has become the hottest team in the Missouri Valley Conference, matching Drake with a four-game win streak after securing a crucial 64-53 win over Valparaiso Saturday night inside the McLeod Center.

The Panthers (14-15, 9-7 MVC) avenged a nine-point loss from back on Jan. 19 in the only league game they haven’t led this season, by taking care of the boards and neutralizing Valparaiso’s tandem of 7-footers Jaume Sorolla and Derrik Smits.

UNI allowed just five offensive rebounds held a 31-29 edge on the glass after being outrebounded by 14 at Valapariso.

As has been a familiar theme throughout this win streak in which UNI has won every game by at least 11 points, the Panthers had a variety of players step up on offense.

After Valparaiso cut a deficit as large as 10 points to one twice in the second half, Wyatt Lohaus answered with baskets on the ensuing possessions – the final a 3-pointer that triggered a 10-2 run capped by Isaiah Brown’s traditional three-point play off the drive.

AJ Green closed the game out with baskets on three field goals down the stretch as part of his game-high 22 points.

This story will be updated.

