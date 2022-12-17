College Men’s Basketball: UNI erupts in second half for win over Towson

CHICAGO — Northern Iowa put an end to its recent, three-game skid with an 83-66 blowout win over the (8-4) Towson Tigers at the United Center.

Trailing at halftime, the Panthers needed a big second half performance to come away with the win. They got one.

“The second half was, if it was not our best consecutive 20 minutes of the season to this point, it had to be close,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “It felt like our best 20 minutes. We did not have a short stretch…where whether it is offensive rebounds or the transition or a couple turnovers that makes the game harder.”

The second half performance marked a shift away from the mistakes which caused the Panthers heartache during its recent three-game losing streak. Mistakes such as turnovers and struggling to come up with defensive rebounds which plagued UNI for much of the first half, Saturday.

In the first half, UNI turned the ball over 10 times and got outrebounded 20-12 including nine offensive rebounds for Towson.

The Panthers mistakes allowed the Tigers to take a 33-31 lead into the half despite a hot shooting night for the Panthers—UNI hit 45% of its field goals and 76.9% of its free throw in the first 20 minutes.

UNI guard Bowen Born said the Panthers’ mistakes were a point of emphasis in practice and during the half.

We knew that the offensive rebounds hurt us in the first half,” Born said. “So, we knew if we wanted to win that is what we needed to do—get some more defensive rebounds…In practice, the last couple weeks that is all we have been talking about. Just trying to find those possessions that we are coming out on the other end of and flipping them…Just really trying to limit the possessions and flip them in our favor.”

Limit mistakes and flip possession in their favor—the Panthers did exactly that in the second half.

The Panthers came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, hitting four of their first seven field goal attempts to take a 40-39 lead with 16:51 left in the second half. The lead marked the Panthers first advantage since a Landon Wolf free throw gave UNI a 6-5 lead with 15:58 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers and Panthers battled back-and-forth over the next two minutes of action, trading in the lead twice until a three-pointer from Born put UNI in front for good.

UNI outscored Towson 36-20 down the stretch to seal the 17-point win and improve to 4-7 on the season.

Over the final 20 minutes of action, UNI turned the ball over just three times and outrebounded the Tigers 15-13, limiting Towson to just four offensive rebounds.

Born, who led the Panthers with 27 points, said the win felt a little bit sweeter given the Panthers recent skid and their ability to avoid the same mistakes which plagued them in the previous three games.

“That was a really good Towson team,” Born said. “It means a lot to be able to come out on a neutral court and be able to take care of business—and pretty handedly.”

Jacobson said the biggest key to Born’s standout performance coming off of back-to-back tough outings came down to the sophomore guard’s aggressiveness.

“His aggressiveness was great today coming off the last two,” Jacobson said. “He was able to find a couple of cracks to get between where he could get downhill…So, important for a scorer like Bowen to get himself those opportunities at the line.”

In addition to Born, junior forward Cole Henry turned in a career performance with 15 points off the bench, including the final four points of the contest to put the game out of reach.

According to Jacobson, Henry’s skillset made him uniquely capable of attacking the defensive strategy employed by Towson.

“His ability to handle and pass the basketball is what puts a lot of pressure on a defense,” Jacobson said. “They were going to defend our half-court offense, defend the ball screens by putting two on one. So, you are going to be able to get it back to [Cole, James Betz or Derek Krogmann.] Cole is, from a skill standpoint, the best one of the three to be in that spot.”

According to Born, Henry’s performance reminded him of the way the Oskaloosa-product looked in practice prior to suffering an ankle injury before the season opener.

“He played a really good game today—one of the best I have seen him play,” Born said. “Not only just from a scoring point, but from everything he is doing. That is how he was playing before the ankle injury.”

As a team, Born said the win provides the Panthers with reassurance following their losses to Toledo, McNeese State and South Florida.

“We know we have a good team,” Born said. “It is tough then when you start to lose and you kind of feel like ‘Oh man, how are we losing?’ When our team is healthy and everybody is back and good…we are a pretty good team. We are only going to continue to get better.”

UNI will be back in action next Thursday to close out its non-conference schedule at home against (6-5) St. Bonaventure. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. with broadcast coverage provided by ESPN+ with a subscription.

Born said it will be crucial for the Panthers to bring the same energy against the Bonnies as they did on Saturday.

“That was a really good team,” Born said. “We are going to play a really good team at home next. It is the same mindset—finding ways to be able to finish games and really lock in when those possessions matter.”

Northern Iowa 83, Towson 66 TOWSON (8-4, 0-0) – Conway 5-12 0-0 14, Russell 3-7 2-2 10, Timberlake 5-12 1-2 12, Thompson 5-8 3-3 13, Holden 5-12 4-8 15, Sylla 0-2 0-0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, May 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Biekeu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 10-15 66. NORTHERN IOWA (4-7, 1-1) – Trey Campbell 3-8 2-2 9, Bowen Born 6-12 12-13 27, Michael Duax 1-2 1-2 3, Tytan Anderson 6-10 1-3 14, James Betz 1-2 0-0 2, Cole Henry 6-7 3-4 15, Ege Peksari 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 2-5 6-9 11, Derek Krogmann 0-0 0-1 0, Drew Daniel 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-48 25-34 83. TOW;33;33 – 66 UNI;31;52 – 83 3-point goals – Towson 8-25 (Conway 4-10, Russell 2-6, Timberlake 1-4, Holden 1-3, May 0-1, Hicks 0-1), UNI 6-18 (Campbell 1-3, Born 3-7, Duax 0-1, Anderson 1-2, Betz 0-1, Wolf 1-3, Daniel 0-1). Rebounds – Towson 33 (Holden 8), UNI 27 (Anderson 9). Assists – Towson 20 (Conway 5), UNI 16 (Born 8). Turnovers – Towson 18 (Timberlake, Holden 5), UNI 13 (Henry, Betz, Born 3). Total fouls – Towson 22, UNI 18. Fouled out – Duax.