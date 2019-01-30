CHICAGO – Luke McDonnell fueled Northern Iowa’s basketball team early, Spencer Haldeman provided a familiar late lift, but Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig and Marques Townes were constants who refused to be denied Wednesday night.
UNI led by as many as 10 points in the second half and saw a late six-point lead evaporate with a scoreless stretch of 6 minutes as Loyola rallied to secure a 61-60 victory.
Krutwig led the first place Ramblers with 22 points and Townes added 19.
Luke McDonnell scored a team-high 16 points and powered UNI from the end of the first half into the start of the second. He knocked down six of his first seven shots, including two 3-pointers, as the Panthers held a 46-38 lead with 14:17 remaining before Bruno Skokna helped Loyola come charging back.
The 6-foot-4 Croatian making his second start knocked down his third 3-pointer and then dished to Cameron Krutwig for a three-point play at the end of a 9-0 Ramblers’ run that gave them a 48-46 lead with 10:09 remaining.
Haldeman then came to life, knocking down two go-ahead catch-and-shoot 3-pointers off AJ Green assists, before McDonnell swung the ball over to an open Green who connected from distance for a 55-49 lead with 6:36 remaining.
The Panthers’ offense stalled from there, going the next 6 minutes without a point. Townes took advantage with a personal six-point run that included an open catch-and-shoot 3-pointer off a late defensive rotation to tie the score at 55 where it remained until Cameron Krutwig scored inside, blocked McDonnell on the other end and then knocked down an open 3-pointer for a 60-55 lead with 48 seconds remaining.
After Green ended UNI’s scoring drought with a layup, a late Kruwig offensive rebound and free throw proved to be the dagger with Green hitting a 3 at the buzzer to set the final score.
This story will be updated.
