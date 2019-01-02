Try 1 month for 99¢

PEORIA, Ill. -- A clean slate and new year has brought out the best in a Northern Iowa men's basketball team determined to take advantage of a fresh start as the curtain dropped on Missouri Valley Conference play Wednesday night.

Purple jerseys swarmed throughout the defensive half of court as UNI locked down Bradley for an inspired 65-47 victory inside Peoria's Carver Arena.

UNI (6-8) road win on opening night matches the road victories last year's team accumulated all season. The Panther guards shut down of the league's scorers in Bradley's Darrell Brown (15.1 points per game), holding him under 10 points for the first time all season with two points on 1 of 7 shooting.

Trae Berhow and Isaiah Brown led UNI's balanced offense with 14 points apiece and AJ Green added 10. The Panthers held a 34-28 advantage in rebounds and a 12-7 edge in turnovers.

This story will be updated.

