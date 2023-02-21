CEDAR FALLS — Name, Image and Likeness policy changes flipped college athletics on its head less than two years ago. Now, NIL’s reach includes Northern Iowa in the form of The Panther Collective.

Branded as the official NIL collective of UNI men’s basketball, the non-profit collective announced itself and a partnership with all eligible members of the Panther men’s basketball team.

Collective president Nick Sorbe said the organization possesses a two-fold purpose.

“It is to enable UNI student-athletes—specific to the men’s basketball team—to engage and benefit from NIL,” Sorbe said. “With our situation, there is a community involvement and charity piece. We are passionate about both. Passionate about the basketball team and what is best for those guys and [we] think they have a pretty unique opportunity to get out in the community and do good with those charitable organizations we are trying to work with.”

As a former UNI student-athlete himself, Sorbe, who competed as member of the UNI track and field team from 2005-2008, an NIL opportunity offers student-athletes a chance to elevate their amount of engagement with and time out in the community while at UNI.

“For me, it is hard to gauge because it was not anything that was within the realm of possibility at the time,” Sorbe said. “But, if I could put myself in their shoes, I think it would add to the student athlete experience.”

Motivated by the opportunity to give back to the program, Sorbe said the group who created the collective recognized the need for NIL in the changing landscape of college basketball.

“We viewed it as an opportunity to—if nothing else—stay on par with a lot of the teams we compete against,” Sorbe said “Whether it is in the Missouri Valley or Mid-Major ranks. Then, hopefully, if we can go about it the right way and have some success, then maybe at some point we can provide a competitive advantage for the program.”

According to Sorbe, The Panther Collective takes advantage of the recent policy changes which allow entities outside of a university to compensate student-athletes for the celebrity status they gain from their participation in college athletics. In exchange, the basketball players provide community service and mentorship in the Cedar Valley.

He added that the student-athletes have a significant say in the charitable causes the collective will work with.

“With their agreement with us, we will compensate them for their Name, Image and Likeness and for their charitable work,” Sorbe said. “They have done some stuff already. As a team, they went over to the food bank in Waterloo and spent a couple hours and packed lunches. They also did an event with the senior living community at the Western Home.”

A crowd-funded effort, The Panther Collective raised more than $65,000 through private donations prior to announcing itself last week.

The Panther Collective offers UNI fans the chance to contribute to the collective via a one-time donation or join the collective through a membership billed monthly or yearly. The group offers six membership tiers ranging from a $25 monthly “Foundation” to a $1,000 monthly “Hall of Fame” membership with differing benefits for each level.

According to a press release, the organization projects 95% of donations will go back to student-athletes. Sorbe noted that the remaining 5% consists of a small advertising budget, bookkeeping costs and the creation the collective’s website. Moving forward, the only other anticipated costs are memorabilia and other items required for experiences associated with the membership tiers.

“No one on the board on the board is taking a salary from this,” Sorbe said. “This truthfully something that we feel passionate about…This is a way that we feel strongly we can give back to the program”

Currently limited to men’s basketball, Sorbe said The Panther Collective does not plan on expanding to other athletic programs at this time.

“We don’t have any immediate plans to expand,” Sorbe said. “But, I will say that I do think there are conversations to be had about how we can look to include more student athletes and additional programs in the future.”

For more information on The Panther Collective, visit thepanthercollective.com.