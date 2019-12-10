BOULDER, Colo. -- Northern Iowa has climbed up the 5,354-foot elevation inside Colorado’s CU Events Center and secured a signature win over the No. 24-ranked Buffaloes.
UNI closed the final 1 minute on a six-point go-ahead run to catch Colorado, 79-76, in a thrilling road victory.
AJ Green and Trae Berhowd led the Panthers (9-1) with 20 points apiece.
This game was a back-and-forth test of mettle from start to finish.
Despite trailing for nearly 15 minutes of the opening half, UNI closed the final four minutes of the stanza on an 8-0 run capped by Antwan Kimmons’ drive and dish to Justin Dahl near the buzzer. The Panthers then scored the first 11 points over the first two minutes the second half when Spencer Haldeman’s 3-pointer off an Isaiah Brown offensive rebound capped the major 19-0 run for a 44-32 lead.
Colorado quickly answered with a 9-0 burst as McKinley Wright’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 44-41. Berhow’s 3-pointers gave UNI separate six-point leads but a 7-0 run capped by a Siewert 3-pointer put Colorado up 55-53 and set off a swing of 10 lead changes over the final 10 minutes. Berhow’s three free throws on a shooting foul gave UNI a 69-66 edge that was extended to five on a Justin Dahl dunk.
The Buffaloes answered with an 8-0 go-ahead run highlighted by Evan Battey’s traditional three-point play off a drive.
UNI, however, always had an response on this night. Green hit a game-tying 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining.
Panthers’ coach Ben Jacobson then elected to trap the ball out of a timeout on Colorado’s ensuing possession and Spencer Haldeman added a steal and layup. Green hit a free throw off an Austin Phyfe block and Colorado’s final two 3-point attempts to tie missed their mark.
