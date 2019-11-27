{{featured_button_text}}

AJ Green scored Northern Iowa’s final 11 minutes as the Panthers held off South Carolina, 78-72, Wednesday in the Cancun Classic.

Green finished with a game-high 26 points and UNI (7-1) quickly responded from a heartbreaking first loss of the season inside Mexico’s Hard Rock Riviera Maya ballroom.

Trae Berhow added a five of eight effort from distance for 15 points within a UNI team that hit eight 3-pointers and shot 49 percent from the field.

South Carolina (4-3) made 50 percent of its field goals, but was outscored by 15 points at the free throw line where Green iced the game and finished 10-for-10.

The teams traded runs throughout this closely contested high-scoring battle.

A South Carolina squad that struggled with its shot during Tuesday’s 70-47 loss to Wichita State knocked down its first three looks from 3-point range and seven of its first nine attempts from the field to take a 17-12 lead.

UNI answered with an 8-0 go-ahead run that included a traditional three-point play by Justin Dahl and a pull-up 3-pointer from AJ Green. The Gamecocks regained the lead with an 8-3 run capped by back-to-back baskets by Maik Kotsar, including a dunk following a T.J. Moss steal.

Back-up freshman point guard then ignited UNI’s response. Kimmons followed up a Noah Carter corner 3-pointer with three consecutive baskets off the drive and a dish to Justin Dahl during a 13-2 run that put the Panthers up 36-27.

UNI extended its advantage to a game-high 44-33 after a traditional three-point play by Phyfe gave the Panthers their largest advantage with 2:33 remaining in the first half.

South Carolina then closed the first half and opened the second on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 46 on Justin Minaya’s second 3-pointer. It remained a one-possession contest with UNI instantly answering the Gamecocks every time they took the lead in the second half before Green’s pull-up 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining allowed some separation.

Green hit a pull-up jumper after the deficit was cut to 72-70 and scored the final four points at the free throw line.

This story will be updated.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments