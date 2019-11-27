AJ Green scored Northern Iowa’s final 11 minutes as the Panthers held off South Carolina, 78-72, Wednesday in the Cancun Classic.
Green finished with a game-high 26 points and UNI (7-1) quickly responded from a heartbreaking first loss of the season inside Mexico’s Hard Rock Riviera Maya ballroom.
Trae Berhow added a five of eight effort from distance for 15 points within a UNI team that hit eight 3-pointers and shot 49 percent from the field.
South Carolina (4-3) made 50 percent of its field goals, but was outscored by 15 points at the free throw line where Green iced the game and finished 10-for-10.
The teams traded runs throughout this closely contested high-scoring battle.
A South Carolina squad that struggled with its shot during Tuesday’s 70-47 loss to Wichita State knocked down its first three looks from 3-point range and seven of its first nine attempts from the field to take a 17-12 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI answered with an 8-0 go-ahead run that included a traditional three-point play by Justin Dahl and a pull-up 3-pointer from AJ Green. The Gamecocks regained the lead with an 8-3 run capped by back-to-back baskets by Maik Kotsar, including a dunk following a T.J. Moss steal.
Back-up freshman point guard then ignited UNI’s response. Kimmons followed up a Noah Carter corner 3-pointer with three consecutive baskets off the drive and a dish to Justin Dahl during a 13-2 run that put the Panthers up 36-27.
UNI extended its advantage to a game-high 44-33 after a traditional three-point play by Phyfe gave the Panthers their largest advantage with 2:33 remaining in the first half.
South Carolina then closed the first half and opened the second on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 46 on Justin Minaya’s second 3-pointer. It remained a one-possession contest with UNI instantly answering the Gamecocks every time they took the lead in the second half before Green’s pull-up 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining allowed some separation.
Green hit a pull-up jumper after the deficit was cut to 72-70 and scored the final four points at the free throw line.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.