College men’s basketball: UNI beats buzzer, tops Beacons

VALPARAISO, Indiana — I’ll take it.

The confident response came from Northern Iowa sophomore guard Bowen Born as the Panthers huddled, looking for a bucket in the final seven seconds to break a 67-67 tie against Valparaiso.

Born took the inbound pass and beat his defender just after crossing the half court line. The 5-foot-11 Norwalk-product slashed into the paint and released a 12-foot jumper as two defenders converged on him.

Born’s shot missed short, but freshman guard Michael Duax collected the rebound with 0.5 seconds remaining and got off a buzzer-beating putback to win 69-67.

The basket went under review, but Duax, who finished the night with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, did not need a replay to know the outcome of the game-winning play.

“I knew it,” Duax said. “It felt good coming off my hand. You could hear it.”

Not only did the win represent UNI’s second straight conference road victory and third in Missouri Valley Conference play, but also served as an illustration of the youthful Panthers’ growth over the course of the season.

During non-conference play, UNI lost 5-of-6 contests decided by 10 points or fewer including three single-possession losses.

“What we have gotten a lot better at is finding the play we need,” Jacobson said. “And getting it. We were finding it sometimes, early, in some of those close loses, but we were not getting it. Now, we are finding it and the guys are going and making a play.”

The ability to gut out a close win in a hostile road environment served as just one of many areas in which the Panthers demonstrated immense growth.

Jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes of action, UNI also put a penchant for slow starts firmly in the rearview mirror, Wednesday night.

“We got off to a great start,” Jacobson said. “We were cruising, got out to a nice lead. Valpo changed their starting lineup, changed their rotation…That changes some things and can be a more challenging lineup to play against.”

UNI continued to grow its lead, taking a 22-10 lead before Valparaiso answered back with a 17-4 run to tie the game at 26-26 with 6:19 remaining in the first half.

The Panthers fought off the Beacons’ ferocious rally to take a 41-38 lead into halftime.

According to Duax, the Panthers’ resilience served as yet another area of growth that the team focused on of late.

“We like to be the ones to punch first,” Duax said. “But, we are going to get punched. There have been games this year where we have not punched back very well. Recently, we have been talking about punching back—not just taking the punch from them.”

In the second half, the development continued for UNI as the Panthers outrebounded Valpo 26-14.

“Whether it is offensive boards or defensive rebounds especially, not letting other teams get second chance points is a big piece of the game,” Duax said. “It is honestly one that we have struggled with a little bit...Finding ways to limit those second chance points is huge.”

Following the win, both Jacobson and Duax mentioned the importance of the going 2-0 on the Panthers’ first road trip in conference play.

“We are really close to kind of exploding,” Jacobson said. “We are really close to getting this thing cranked with some of that stuff. Anytime you win on the round, it is great.”

“A win is a win,” Duax said. “But, we are on the verge of something better.”

In addition to Duax’s double-double performance, sophomore forward Tytan Anderson collected his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 boards.

MVC scoring leader Bowen Born added 10 points as did junior forward Cole Henry off the bench.

The Panthers return to the McLeod Center on Saturday for a matchup against Southern Illinois at 1 p.m. The Salukis have won seven consecutive games.

“Southern is really good,” Jacobson said. “They are just good. They are tough. They are good. They control the game with possessions. They really guard you…We are going to have to get after that prep.”