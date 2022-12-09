College Men’s Basketball: Turnovers doom UNI despite career-night from freshman duo

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa could not overcome 18 turnovers as the Panthers fell to McNeese State, 52-49.

The Panthers turnovers also coincided with a poor night on the offensive end as UNI shot just 29.1% from the field and 21.2% from three.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson attributed the turnovers to a lack of patience. He also added that he felt the turnovers played a major role in their offensive struggles in the first half.

“We had 11 at halftime,” Jacobson said. “Of those 18, I am going to guess maybe 5 or 6 of those were ones that (they) just got a little careless. Instead of just making the easy pass…we were trying to make a long one early in the shot clock when they really do not need to.”

UNI showed no signs of its impending offensive struggles as the Panthers started the contest 3-for-3 from the field.

Freshman guard Michael Duax made two layups and freshman guard Trey Campbell nailed a three-pointer, putting UNI ahead 7-3 with 17:13 remaining in the half.

The Panthers went 0-for-5 over the next four minutes of action and only broke their scoreless skid on a Duax free throw.

Duax’s free throw sparked the UNI offense as the Panthers went 3-for-3 over the next two and half minutes to tie the game at 15-15 with 10:19 remaining.

Over the next six minutes of play, the Cowboys outscored UNI 12-1 with six points coming from junior forward Roberts Berze.

Trailing 27-16 with 3:45 remaining in the half, the Panthers managed a 7-0 run to cut McNeese’s lead to 27-23 at the break.

The Panthers found a little bit of rhythm on the offensive end to start the second half as Trey Campbell hit a layup and a three-pointer in the first minute to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-27.

Two minutes later, Michael Duax connected on a pair of free throws to give the Panthers their first lead since leading 12-11 with 11:47 remaining in the first half.

Over the next 13 minutes of action, the teams remained locked in an almost dead heat before Bowen Born cashed in a three-pointer with 4:50 remaining in the contest, giving UNI a 48-45 advantage.

One minute later, the Panthers forced a miss from Cowboys guard Johnathan Massie and Trey Campbell corralled the defensive board.

A turnover on the ensuing Panthers fastbreak set up Massie for a layup in transition. A shooting foul on Anderson gave the McNeese guard a chance at the three-point play which he converted to tie the game at 48-48.

Jacobson highlighted the swing in momentum as a crucial point in determining the outcome of the game.

“That was unfortunate,” Jacobson said. “We finally had the lead—finally had the three-point lead—we got the stop and we are bringing it down. They have a guy down in the backcourt. Trey is just trying to do the right thing, trying to get it to Bowen to see if he can attack. The guy who was behind the play is the one that ends up picking it off…That was a great opportunity for us.”

With the score knotted, McNeese controlled the final 3:21 of action and held UNI to 0-for-10 from the field.

The Panthers took eight shots, including six threes, in the final minute of the game and did not get a single shot to fall.

“We had plenty of looks,” Duax said. “Not very often do you get turnover, get it right back, turnover, open shot, turnover, open shot. So, yeah, we were a little shocked to keep getting those looks, but at the same time that is because none of us gave up…Sometimes they fall, sometimes they do not.”

Duax finished the night with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double while Campbell led the Panthers with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 5-of-12 from deep.

MCNEESE STATE (3-6, 0-0) – Trae English 2-8 0-2 4, Dionjahe Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Harwin Francois 2-4 0-0 6, Christian Shumate 2-6 0-1 5, Johnathan Massie 4-9 3-3 11, Ty McMillian 2-3 0-0 4, Roberts Berze 4-8 0-0 12, Zach Scott 2-7 0-0 5, Donovan Oday 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 20-48 4-8 52.

NORTHERN IOWA (3-6, 0-0) – Cole Henry 0-1 0-2 0, Bowen Born 2-12 2-2 7, Michael Duax 5-9 6-8 16, Tytan Anderson 2-8 2-5 6, Trey Campbell 6-12 0-0 17, Landon Wolf 1-5 0-0 3, Drew Daniel 0-6 0-0 0, James Betz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 10-17 49.

MSU;27;25 – 52

UNI;23;26 – 49

3-point goals – McNeese State 8-27 (English 0-4, Francois 2-4, Shumate 1-3, Massie 0-3, Berze 4-8, Scott 1-5), UNI 7-33 (Born 1-8, Duax 0-1, Campbell 5-12, Wolf 1-5, Daniel 0-6, Betz 0-1). Rebounds – McNeese State 33 (Scott 6), UNI 39 (Duax 11). Assists – McNeese State 9 (English, Oday 3), UNI 8 (Anderson 3). Turnovers – McNeese State 21 (Massie 6), UNI 18 (Anderson, Henry 4). Total fouls – McNeese State 19, UNI 12. Fouled out – Shumate.