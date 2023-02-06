CEDAR FALLS — The same mistakes hurt Northern Iowa as the Panthers dropped games at Drake and against Bradley at home.

The second-worst team in the Missouri Valley Conference in three-pointers against entering last week, UNI allowed 23 triples between the two games to surpass Evansville as the league-leader in three-pointers allowed with 221. To make matters look bleaker, the Purple Aces, who allowed 217 threes this season, did so in 25 games. The Panthers reached their mark in 24.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said the Panthers’ breakdowns on defense are to blame for their recent three-game skid.

“Offensively, we have been just over one-point per possession,” Jacobson said. “We are good enough offensively to win each of the last three games, but, defensively, we are giving up to much. We are making it too challenging right now.”

In losses to Indiana State and Bradley, Jacobson cited “nine to 10 mistakes” as the difference in a win or a loss.

Against Drake, the Panthers fared better, according to Jacobson, with fewer mistakes but still found themselves on the wrong end of enough to fall 88-81 in double overtime.

“We had a chance to win each of the three games with a minute left,” Jacobson said. “But, we just had nine or 10 mistakes that we had some control over. …That is a lot of points.”

While nine or 10 mistakes in a game is a marked improvement from the 19-20 mistakes Jacobson said the Panthers made during their rough nonconference slate, it does not lessen the mistakes “that really jumped off the film.”

In fact, Jacobson said, the Panthers reached a tipping point in their season where continued success hinges almost exclusively on their mistakes or a lack thereof.

“It comes to a point where everyone else is getting better too,” Jacobson said. “We are not the only team that has gotten better and is playing better basketball over the last four, five, six weeks. So, there is that point where you just cannot make those mistakes if you are going to have success against teams that are going to finish in the top four or five.”

Jacobson took the blame for a lack of reps in practice leading to the mistakes that plagued UNI against the Braves on Saturday — a problem which UNI’s coaching staff took care of already in practice Monday.

However, while he emphasized the importance of practice reps, the 17th-year head coach also noted the delicate balance between the right amount of prep and overworking his team.

“If you have a team — we have had plenty of them — where you are playing nine guys every night and the health of the team is pretty good, then you can go in there and practice every day and you go at it for 45 minutes and really battle at practice,” Jacobson said. “This year, we have a younger roster and really playing seven — sometimes playing an eighth guy a little bit — you cannot go quite as hard and you cannot go quite as long.”

Pleased with the teamwork and effort of his team, Jacobson said he enters each contest with the belief UNI can win, but he knows UNI cannot win on those attributes alone.

“Knowing that those two things are going to happen, you feel like you are always going to have a chance — and we have,” Jacobson said. “Now, we just have to have to be able to cut out some of those mistakes.”

INJURY REPORT: Jacobson also provided an update on sidelined forward Austin Phyfe.

According to Jacobson, a checkup in late January showed steady improvement since their previous trip to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

“The doctors were real pleased with it,” Jacobson said. “They were real positive about it.”

Despite the overall good news from the appointment, Jacobson said there was some frustration from Phyfe due to the slower-than-desired recovery.

“Because, he feels so good — he feels great,” Jacobson said. “He will continue to lift weights, continue to run and do some activity. He has the green light to do that.”