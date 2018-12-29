CEDAR FALLS -- Stony Brook holds a narrow 36-34 halftime lead over Northern Iowa's men's basketball team tonight inside the McLeod Center.
The Seawolves (11-3) have matched UNI's four 3-pointers and six made free throws while shooting 13 of 30 (43.3 percent) from the field. Miles Latimer and Elijah Olaniyi lead Stony Brook with 10 points apiece.
UNI (5-7) has been paced by 13 points from point guard AJ Green. Wyatt Lohaus has added nine points, including a breakaway layup that beat the halftime buzzer.
Green helped UNI get off to fast start by netting three 3-pointers on his first four shots. Stony Brook responded with 3-pointers form Olaniyi and Andrew Garcia to draw even before Latimer scored inside and added a jumper from the wing during a 10-0 run that gave the Seawolves a 17-13 lead.
Lohaus followed a long jumper with a 3-pointer on the wing that gave UNI a brief 18-17 advantage. After Stony Brook hit back with an 11-3 run for a 29-19 advantage, the Panthers outscored the visitors 13-7 over the final seven minutes of the half.
UNI is shooting 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) from the field. The Panthers hold a 6-4 edge on the offensive glass and a 19-17 rebounding advantage. Stony Brook has seven turnovers and UNI six.
