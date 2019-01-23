CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Northern Iowa’s basketball team took a wrecking ball to Southern Illinois in the first half Wednesday night at SIU Arena.
With the efficiency of a driven construction crew under contract to meet a tight deadline, the Salukis quickly rebuilt what had been demolished. In the end, Southern Illinois had a stunning, 70-62 bounce-back victory over UNI to show for its work.
SIU used a 20-point run to erase a 21-point deficit with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the first half and took its first lead, 44-41, on a 3-pointer by Sean Lloyd Jr. with 8:10 remaining.
By the time the pendulum completed its dramatic swing, the Salukis outscored UNI, 51-27, in the second half after the Panthers had locked down Southern Illinois to build a 35-19 halftime lead.
“At the end of the day we played great in the first half and they played great in the second half,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Not all games go like this, but you’ve got to be able to answer different challenges in league play.”
Turnovers served as the catalyst for each team during this night's wild ride.
UNI (8-12, 3-4 MVC) outscored SIU (10-10, 3-4) by a 17-2 margin off 14 first-half turnovers. The Salukis answered by transferring 13 UNI second-half miscues into a 19-2 points off turnovers margin. The actions that worked for UNI's offense in the first half were shut down in the second, while the Salukis also cut off an adjustment to get more drives off motion.
“We just couldn’t match their intensity in the second half,” said UNI’s Isaiah Brown, who was brilliant in the first half with six points, five assists, five steals and no turnovers. “Most of their points during that comeback came in transition. It’s hard to stop a team with athletes like they have in transition."
The largest comeback in SIU coach Barry Hinson’s seven-year tenure began with Aaron Cook’s pressure on AJ Green at the point.
Southern Illinois forced eight turnovers and UNI opened 0-for-4 from the field in the second half before Spencer Haldeman hit a free throw with 12:22 remaining that kept the Panthers clinging to a tenuous 37-34 lead.
“I just got up and pressured him fullcourt, made him a little bit uncomfortable,” Cook said, addressing his defense of Green, who turned the ball over four times in the second half. “It’s not normal to see in the Missouri Valley Conference. I caught him off guard, but he responded and played a good game. That was just a thing I had to do to get myself going.”
Switching screens and smelling blood with a driven five-guard lineup, Southern Illinois never let up. Lloyd’s go-ahead 3-pointer came within his 16-point game, and he added a bucket off a steal that pushed the Salukis’ advantage to 53-45.
Cook led SIU with 17 points and three steals, while reserve guard Darius Beane scored 16 points.
Green -- who finished with 22 points highlighted by a 6 of 7 clip from 3-point range -- cut an eight-point deficit to three with a long two-pointer and pull-up trey with 3:43 remaining. Wyatt Lohaus had an open distance look miss that would have cut it to two with 3 minutes left, but instead the Salukis hit the Panthers with a 17-4 run to pull away.
It was an improbable turnaround.
UNI blitzed Southern Illinois from the tip. Six different Panthers scored on nine of their first 14 trips down the court as UNI jumped out to a 22-4 lead. No player on Southern Illinois’ roster made multiple first-half field goals, and the 19 points were the fewest UNI had surrendered in an opening half to an opponent all season.
Green hopes to turn the sting from this setback into an experience that will make him stronger.
“There’s definitely going to be a lot to learn from, a lot to take away from it,” UNI’s freshman point guard said. “I’ve just got to learn from it tomorrow and put it behind me.
“I think in that first half I was able to play my game, control the tempo and it worked in our favor. In the second half, I just can’t turn it over. If I would have not turned it over in the first five minutes, they would have backed off the pressure and we would have been fine. The start of that second half, I can’t let that happen.”
Added Brown, “The message before the game was to come out and play with confidence, be aggressive. If you think you’ve got an open shot, take it. If you think you need to rip and drive do that. I think when we all play with the type of confidence that we played with in the first half it will be hard to beat us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.