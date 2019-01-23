CARBONDALE, Ill. – Northern Iowa’s basketball team took a wrecking ball to a reeling Southern Illinois team in the first half Wednesday night at SIU Arena.
With the efficiency of a driven construction crew working on a contract to meet a tight deadline, the Salukis quickly rebuilt what had been demolished. In the end, Southern Illinois had a stunning 70-62 bounce-back victory over UNI to show for its work.
Southern Illinois used a 20-point run to erase a 21-point deficit with 1-minute, 35-seconds left in the first half and took its first lead, 44-41, on a 3-pointer by Sean Lloyd Jr. with 8:10 remaining. The Salukis’ advantage grew to as many as eight with 4:40 left as UNI’s first half brilliance was followed by a nightmarish second act.
With the Salukis’ bench standing and urging their teammates to play with passion, SIU’s turnaround began with Aaron Cook’s pressure on AJ Green at the point.
Southern Illinois (10-10, 3-4 MVC) snapped a four-game losing streak by dogging UNI (8-12, 3-4) on defense. The Salukis forced eight turnovers and the Panthers opened 0-for-4 from the field in the second half before Spencer Haldeman hit a free throw with 12:22 remaining.
Green, who finished with 22 points, cut an eight-point deficit to three with a long 2-pointer and pull-up trey with 3:43 remaining, but the Salukis hit the Panthers with 17-4 run to pull away.
It was an improbable turnaround.
UNI blitzed Southern Illinois from the tip, with four assists from Isaiah Brown leading to baskets on the Panthers first five possessions. In total, UNI scored on nine of its first 14 trips down the court and jumped out to a 22-4 lead midway through the opening half.
Wyatt Lohaus and Luke McDonnell joined Green’s accuracy from the perimeter for a team that made its first four attempts from distance. Southern Illinois turned the ball over five times during the Panthers’ initial surge with a shot clock violation and two Brown steals included in that stretch.
Brown had five steals to go with five assists, six points and four rebounds in the first half. No player on Southern Illinois’ roster made multiple field goals as the 19 first-half points were the fewest UNI had surrendered to an opponent all season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.