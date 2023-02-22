CARBONDALE, Illinois — Bowen Born played just six minutes as a lower body injury held the star guard out of an 86-63 Southern Illinois drubbing of Northern Iowa, Wednesday.

Down its leading scorer for the majority of the game, the Panthers offense struggled to find consistency throughout the loss. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson described just how much Born’s presence on the court affects the offense following the loss.

“When [Bowen] is out, when he is not on the floor, they are going to guard it different,” Jacobson said. “We know when Bo is on the floor one of the guys is going to be standing next to him. So, depending on lineups, it can get hard to guard when Bowen, Landon, Trey—when they are in there with Tytan and either James or Cole.”

First reported by the ESPN+ broadcast crew of Kevin Lehman and Scott Warmann, Jacobson made the decision to hold Born out of action as a precautionary measure.

Even with Born, the Panthers started slow on Wednesday night and fell behind 11-2 in the first six minutes of the game.

“In the first five minutes, it felt like we had some close to the basket that we needed to put in the basket,” Jacobson said. “We knew the game was going to be physical…But, they were ones where we needed to be able to get through some of that contact and make a basket.”

Born’s absence exacerbated UNI’s offensive woes as the Panthers failed to eclipse the 10-point mark for the first 11 minutes of the game.

As a team, UNI shot 28.6% from the field and managed just eight field goals in the first half. Tytan Anderson almost exclusively powered UNI’s offense through the first half as the only Panther to connect on more than one field goal. The sophomore forward finished the half with 10 of UNI’s 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Salukis connected on eight three-pointers in the first half to take an 11-point, 34-23 lead into the halftime break.

Jacobson said he saw the Salukis relatively small halftime advantage as a positive despite the Panthers’ lack of execution in the first half.

“They played a really good half and they had a really good plan,” Jacobson said. “But, it is an 11-point game. There is 20 minutes.”

According to Jacobson, UNI’s lack of execution continued in the second half as the Salukis pulled away with three three-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half to build a 45-31 advantage. The three fell often for Southern Illinois in the second half as they finished the contest with a 17-of-29 clip from the perimeter.

Despite lacking the scoring punch of Born—who provided 27 points in the Panthers’ 69-57 win over Southern Illinois earlier this season—Jacobson noted that the Panthers possessed every chance to come out on top.

“It was a nine point game with 19 and a half minutes left,” Jacobson said. “We made too many mistakes. It got away in the last 8 to 10 minutes…It got away from us.”

Jacobson specifically noted the Panthers’ lack of execution as one of their most glaring mistakes and said it showed up in their help defense and activity level on the defensive end.

“They kept turning the corner on us,” Jacobson said. “They were able to turn it down hill and get it into the paint…But, more important than that, we did not provide any help. We were not very active. The next guy, the next defender was not very active.”

With one game to go in the regular season—a tilt against Belmont on Sunday—Jacobson said he feels the issues plaguing the Panthers can be fixed

“The things that we feel like we need to get cleaned up from tonight are fairly simple,” Jacobson said. “They are hard to do, but they are pretty simple. Ones that we can work at through watching some film…I think we will be able to clean up a couple things.”

Marcus Domask and Lance Jones led the Salukis with 28 and 24 points, respectively, while Trent Brown also scored in double figures with 11.

Anderson led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points. Landon Wolf provided 17 points while playing 34 minutes off the bench.

UNI will be back in action against the Bruins at home at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday.

Southern Illinois 86, Northern Iowa 63 Northern Iowa (13-16, 9-10) - Betz 1-4 0-0 2, Born 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 3-7 0-0 7, Anderson 7-14 7-9 21, Duax 2-9 0-2 4, Wolf 5-11 4-4 17, Peksari 0-2 0-1 0, Henry 2-5 1-5 5, Daniel 2-2 0-0 5, Courbat 0-0 2-2 2, Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-23 63. Southern Illinois (21-9, 13-6) - Domask 7-12 4-4 24, Muila 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 3-6 2-2 11, Jones 11-14 1-1 28, Newton 3-8 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5, Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 2-6 0-1 4, D'Amico 0-0 0-0 0, Ebube 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Wonders 1-1 0-0 3, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Hornecker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 9-10 86. UNI;23;40 - 63 SIU;34;52 - 86 3-Point Goals - N. Iowa 5-18 (Wolf 3-8, Daniel 1-1, Campbell 1-3, Peksari 0-1, Born 0-2, Betz 0-3), S. Illinois 17-29 (Domask 6-9, Jones 5-8, Brown 3-4, Johnson 1-1, Wonders 1-1, Newton 1-5, Cross 0-1). Rebounds - N. Iowa 27 (Anderson, Duax 6), S. Illinois 33 (Johnson 6). Assists - N. Iowa 12 (Peksari 4), S. Illinois 22 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls - N. Iowa 17, S. Illinois 19. Fouled out - none.