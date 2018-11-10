ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Warren tossed in 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting and Edric Dennis added a double-double as Texas-Arlington pulled away in the second half to beat Northern Iowa 74-65 on Saturday night.
David Azore nailed all eight of his free throws and scored 16 for the Mavericks (2-0), while Dennis finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Radshad Davis added nine points and 11 rebounds. UTA had a 37-29 edge on the boards.
AJ Green topped the Panthers (1-1) with 17 points, while Isaiah Brown scored 15 but missed all five of his 3-point shots.
Brown had 10 first-half points to help Northern Iowa take a 33-32 lead into intermission although the Panthers were just 11 of 26 from the field, 2-for-10 from 3-point range and 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.
The opening half was tied nine times and neither team built a lead larger than four points.
The game continued to go back and forth early in the second half. Texas-Arlington took a 40-39 lead with 16 minutes remaining, then went on a 14-4 spurt fueled by 3-pointers from D.J. Bryant and Dennis.
UNI wasn’t able to cut into the lead until the final minutes. The Panthers closed within 66-61 on a Green 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining and whittled their deficit to 67-63 on a Trae Berhow layup with 1:43 on the clock, but they couldn’t get key shots to drop from there.
Warren buried a jumper 1:14 into the second half to put the Mavericks up 34-33 and they never trailed again. The Panthers managed to pull even at 39-all on Green’s jumper with just under 17 minutes to play, but the Mavericks got back-to-back 3s from Bryant and Dennis in a 14-4 run to push the lead to 10 with 11:36 remaining. UNI got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
UNI shot 39.3 percent for the game and just 13.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (3-for-22). The Panthers also missed nine free throws while the Mavericks converted 23 of 31 attempts from the stripe.
Next action for the Panthers comes at the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands where they open against Pennsylvania Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington 74, UNI 65
NORTHERN IOWA (1-1) — McDonnell 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 5-13 3-5 13, Berhow 1-5 5-7 7, Green 6-17 4-4 17, Lohaus 1-4 2-2 4, Phyfe 1-2 0-0 2, Goldman 0-0 0-2 0, Dahl 0-0 0-0 0, Haldeman 2-4 3-5 9, Wentzien 0-1 0-0 0, Pickford 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 22-56 18-27 65.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-0) — Mwamba 3-3 0-0 6, Davis 1-4 6-8 9, Azore 4-10 8-8 16, Dennis 3-11 3-4 11, Warren 8-12 3-5 19, Nouhi 0-1 0-0 0, Narcis 0-1 1-2 1, Castro 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 1-3 2-2 5, Jackson-Young 3-5 0-2 7. Totals 23-51 23-31 74.
Halftime — N. Iowa 33-32. 3-point goals — N. Iowa 3-22 (Haldeman 2-3, Green 1-8, Wentzien 0-1, Lohaus 0-2, Berhow 0-3, Brown 0-5), Texas-Arlington 5-19 (Dennis 2-6, Davis 1-2, Jackson-Young 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Castro 0-1, Nouhi 0-1, Narcis 0-1, Azore 0-1, Warren 0-2). Fouled out — Haldeman. Rebounds — N. Iowa 30 (Berhow 6), Texas-Arlington 37 (Davis, Dennis 11). Assists — N. Iowa 8 (Brown, Pickford 2), Texas-Arlington 13 (Warren 4). Total fouls — N. Iowa 24, Texas-Arlington 22.
