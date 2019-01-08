NORMAL, Ill. -- Tywhon Pickford has put together his best half of basketball within an injury-plagued sophomore season to give Northern Iowa a 33-32 lead over Illinois State tonight at intermission inside Redbird Arena.
Pickford has matched Isaiah Brown for a team-high eight points with three assists. Both are already season-high totals for the UNI guard who was slowed by a foot injury prior to the start of the season and only played six minutes Saturday after missing Wednesday's game with a shoulder injury.
Illinois State (8-7, 1-1 MVC) had been led by Milik Yarbrough's 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
UNI (6-9, 1-1) secured five early offensive rebounds, but didn't have much to show for it during an initial stretch in which the Panthers opened the game 1-for-7 on 2-pointers. Wyatt Lohaus found Tywhon Pickford for an easy lay-in to end a 3-minute, 55-second drought and Lohaus then added a go-ahead 3-pointer at the 11:46 mark of the opening half for a 14-12 lead.
After Illinois State gained a brief 19-18 lead on a basket by center Phil Fayne inside, Pickford found Miles Wentzien for a go-ahead layup. Over the final 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the first half Justin Dahl kicked out to a wide open Pickford for a 3-pointer and AJ Green banked in a three and Wyatt Lohaus added a triple.
UNI has finished the half 6-for-12 from 3-point range, has made just 6 of 17 2-pointers.
Illinois State is 13 of 25 (52 percent) from the field with three 3-pointers.
