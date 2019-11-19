CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa has navigated the first four games of its 2019-20 season as a consistent front-runner.
The Panthers (4-0) have trailed for just 3 minutes, 43 seconds out of 165 minutes of game time, often constructing double-digit leads early in the second half. Continuing to build upon those advantages may be the next step for a UNI team that has needed to come up with key plays down the stretch in three of its four victories.
Cal State Bakersfield is the only opponent that hasn’t gone on a major second-half run against the Panthers. It took 10 minutes in the second half for Old Dominion to cut an 11-point deficit to two and Northern Illinois to cut a 20-point deficit to five.
During Saturday’s overtime win against Northern Colorado, UNI held a 16-point lead with 15:52 remaining, but that advantage stood at two six minutes later.
“Usually in those stretches, it’s been a little bit of decision-making and a little bit of passing that has hurt us,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That’s led to putting pressure on our defense, whether that’s run-outs, not having our defense set, or multiple possessions where they’re able to pick up a little momentum and it puts a lot of heat your defense.”
During Saturday’s game, in particular, UNI center Austin Phyfe recorded six of his team’s 12 turnovers in the highest usage contest of his career. Phyfe also delivered back-to-back baskets in overtime that allowed the Panthers to prevail, 77-72.
“I’m much more encouraged by the way our guys have played and the longer stretches of good play,” Jacobson said. “Then we’ve just got to tighten up some things.”
UNI senior guard Spencer Haldeman is coming off a career game in which he erupted for 25 points with seven rebounds and five steals.
“I think his best game as a Panther was Saturday,” Jacobson said. “He was terrific. The pace he played at and the strength that he played with, continuing to stay on that dribble, everything about him was done with a very high level of confidence.”
Sophomore point guard AJ Green is currently shooting 10 percent below last season’s 41 percent success rate from the field and 35 percent clip from 3-point range. Increased efficiency from last year’s top scorer presents an opportunity for growth. Green, an 86 percent free throw shooter, has only attempted seven three throws in four games.
“People are going to guard him in a way that opens up some opportunities to get to the free throw line,” Jacobson said. “We feel like we can get to the free throw line and pick up some possessions.”
UNI will play back-to-back games this week, hosting Tennessee-Martin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and NCAA Division III Cornell at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Quintin Dove, a 6-foot-8 center, is averaging 20.5 points per game for UT-Martin. He has recorded 18 offensive rebounds and attempted 26 free throws in four games. All five Skyhawk starters are averaging at least 10 points per game.
