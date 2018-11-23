NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- B.J. Stith scored six of his game-high 25 points from the free throw line in the closing seconds as Old Dominion avenged a loss earlier this week to Northern Iowa, 72-65 on Friday night.
The game was the second meeting between the teams in the last five days. Northern Iowa beat Old Dominion Monday in the final game of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, 54-53.
This time the Monarchs (3-3) never surrendered the lead in the second half after pulling ahead 34-33 at the break. Old Dominion led by 11 points at 48-37 and 51-40.
UNI cut the lead to three, 61-58 on a layup by Wyatt Lohaus with 3:09 left, but Ahmad Carver hit a 3-pointer and Stith hit six free throws in the final :18 to put the game away.
Stith hit 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc, and was 7-for-7 from the line. Carver added 19 points and dished six assists.
UNI (3-3) shot 42 percent overall and 39 percent from 3-point range in the opening half, but turned the ball over seven times to offset a defensive effort that held Old Dominion to 38.7 percent shooting.
A.J. Green had 11 of his 18 points in the first half and led UNI with seven rebounds. Luke McDonnell added 12 points.
The Panthers play at Utah State Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.