CEDAR FALLS – Can you name the University of Northern Iowa’s assist leader through 10 Missouri Valley Conference games?
Is it AJ Green? Isaiah Brown? Wyatt Lohaus?
Actually, it’s none of the above.
Those three players rank second through fourth on the team behind first-year starting center Luke McDonnell.
While often competing above his height and weight on defense, McDonnell’s versatile skill set has helped ignite UNI’s offense. He has created paths to the basket with screens and passes out of the high post and has proven capable of knocking down 3-pointers when defenders attempt to collapse on teammates.
UNI (10-13, 5-5 MVC) hosts Wednesday’s 7 p.m. rematch with Bradley (11-12, 3-7) after shooting a season-high 52.4 percent during Saturday’s 64-59 win over Missouri State. The last three games have been the Panthers’ most efficient since the start of league play.
“You hear about a point forward, you don’t hear point center very often,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing the impact McDonnell has made with nearly a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. “He’s kind of fulfilling that job for us in terms of running the offense through him from the top of the key. It’s something that we’ve worked on going back to the fall, and a big change from what we have run in years past.
“We ran it a lot in November, December, we got away from it a little, and now we’ve come back to it. Luke’s been able to make it work for us. I thought on Saturday his ability to run the offense under 20 seconds out of the top of the key area was critical for us. His confidence, communication and skill level for that position make it work.”
A lower leg injury to Biggie Goldman meant major minutes for McDonnell, who has seen at least 25 minutes of court time over eight of the last nine games. He reached that total just four times over the first 14 contests.
McDonnell has credited work with former UNI standout and first-year grad assistant Seth Tuttle, both on the court and in the film room, as a key to growth within this breakout season.
“Going against Tuttle every day in practice, not everyone gets a chance to play against an All-American every day,” McDonnell said. “It helps prepare you a ton.”
Jacobson said he likes the caliber of play he is receiving out of his eight-man rotation and noted more activity on the defensive end is an area for growth.
McDonnell appears to be one of the few constants within UNI’s lineup late in the second half. Any combination of Brown, Green, Lohaus, Spencer Haldeman, Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow have joined him in closing out games.
“I feel good about any combination of those seven going down the stretch,” Jacobson said.
Haldeman, in particular, has recently made it tough for Jacobson to leave him on the bench. The redshirt junior scored all 15 of his points in the back half of Saturday’s victory after a turnover in which he fired a pass into the stands.
Haldeman has played a major role in UNI’s last three wins.
“He’s got the perfect mentality,” Jacobson said. “He’s fearless and he forgets if he made a great play, he forgets if he made a tough play. Nothing bothers him.
“What he’s doing for our team right now is as big of a reason why we’re playing good basketball as anything else that’s going on.”
UNI and Wednesday’s opponent Bradley have each won three of their last five games while remaining competitive in the other two.
Bradley has a different look than the team UNI defeated 65-47 on the opening night of MVC play in Peoria, Ill. Luqman Lundy has been inserted into the starting lineup for the last eight games and Luuk Van Bree the past five, adding versatility as a stretch forward.
Braves’ preseason all-conference point guard Darrell Brown is shooting 54 percent from distance over the past five games.
“Usually teams don’t make this big of a change within the 18-game (conference) schedule,” Jacobson said. “It’s almost like we didn’t play this team the first time because of the change to their lineup and the way they’re playing right now.”
