Try 3 months for $3

CEDAR FALLS – UNI point guard AJ Green missed a potential game-winning, pull-up jumper from beyond the free throw line and Loyola survived with a 56-55 victory tonight inside the McLeod Center.

The Ramblers retained their place atop the league standings with three crucial offensive rebounds in the game’s final minute.

UNI led 53-51 after a pair of Wyatt Lohaus free throws with 1:34 remaining, but Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig answered with an offensive rebound and putback on the ensuing possession. Krutwig missed a free throw for the three-point play, but Marques Townes grabbed the board and Clayton Custer dished from the baseline to Aher Uguak for a go-ahead dunk.

Loyola scored its final point after Krutwig missed a front-end, one-and-one free throw and the ball was kicked out to Lucas Williamson who made one from the line.

UNI cut its deficit to one with a layup by AJ Green with 10.6 remaining. Townes traveled after that setting the stage for the final possession where Green pulled up and missed at the buzzer.

Townes led Loyola with 16 points. Green scored 15 of his 18 in the second half, helping UNI to overcome a deficit as large as nine.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments