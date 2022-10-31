College Men’s Basketball: Jacobson names starting five ahead of exhibition against Dubuque

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson named his starting five Monday.

When the Panthers take Robert J. McCarthy Court on Wednesday for an exhibition against the University of Dubuque, Bowen Born, Nate Heise, James Betz, Tytan Anderson and true freshman Trey Campbell will be the Panthers' starters.

“That is the group that started a week ago in our scrimmage against Wisconsin,” Jacobson said. “We will start those guys again Wednesday.”

At center, Betz provides the Panthers a perimeter threat on offense. According to Jacobson, the UNI coaching staff expects Betz’s ability in the catch-and-shoot game will be a key piece of their offensive plan of attack.

“He gives us a guy that can make threes at that position,” Jacobson said. “That is an area of James’ game that he does at a high level. We want to find ways to get him any opportunities we can from the three-point line. He has also done a good job when he has caught it on the block.”

Another added benefit to Betz shooting will be it stretches the floor and provides more space for Anderson around the rim.

“Tytan is a guy that we want to throw it to on a block,” Jacobson said. “He is a guy that we need to get touches down around the basket and let him go to work down there. That is a spot where he can be highly effective.”

Against the Badgers, Jacobson said, it took the Panthers a little while to get settled, but they played well once they got their feet under them.

“We were able to — when we got out in the open floor and got in some things — get into our offense a little bit quicker,” Jacobson said. “It took us 12 to 15 minutes to get going. Once we did, we played pretty well.”

Jacobson said two additional takeaways that came out of the scrimmage were defensive rebounding and the Panthers “fouled too much.”

Against the Spartans, Jacobson said, on defense he hopes to see the Panthers show an ability to guard the basketball.

“Seven of their top nine are back,” Jacobson said. “So, it will be another good team that we see with Dubuque. Anytime you are playing against one of their teams, they are going to work to spread you out, they are going to work to drive it and all five guys are going to take three-point shots. So, it challenges you in terms of guarding the basketball.”

On offense, Jacobson wants to see how much pace the Panthers can play with.

“We played better when the pace picked up,” Jacobson said. “We got the ball into the frontcourt. We got into a drag screen. Our offense was better.”

Jacobson also noted that sophomore forward Cole Henry sustained an ankle injury which held him out of action for 7-10 days. The Panthers hope to have Henry available against the Spartans on Wednesday, but it will not change the starting lineup.