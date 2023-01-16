College men’s basketball: Injury status uncertain for UNI leading scorer

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa finished its 76-72 loss to Belmont without its leading scorer.

After returning to play with 11:42 remaining in the second, Panthers sophomore guard Bowen Born’s calf tighten up and forced him back to the bench less than two minutes later. Born missed the final 10 minutes of the game due to the lingering injury.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson gave an update on Born’s injury on Monday which provided little clarity on the road forward for the Panthers’ star guard.

“He is doing better today,” Jacobson said. “I just saw him this morning and he said he feels good, but we did not do anything in the way of practice or workouts this morning. He will not know until he gets moving around a little bit. Hopefully, at practice this afternoon, the pain is gone and he is able to get going pain-free.”

Jacobson added UNI will know more following practice on Monday.

Averaging 19.2 points per game, Born’s league leading production plays a major role in UNI’s success. During the Panthers recent four-game winning streak, Born averaged 21.3 points per game.

Given his apparent importance to the Panthers’ success, any missed time would be cause for concern for a team already down Nate Heise and Austin Phyfe.

However, with Born on the bench Saturday, a core of Trey Campbell, Michael Duax, Landon Wolf, Tytan Anderson and Drew Daniel assuaged some concern as they managed to trim an 11-point Belmont lead to a two-point advantage with 1:41 remaining.

“That group did a great job,” Jacobson said. “I do not know that I would have put [Born] back in the game no matter what that score got to. The calf tightened up on him and, at that point with what he has been dealing with the last few weeks, it was time to get him out.”

According to Jacobson, that core of five mustered their comeback because they guarded Belmont better than the Panthers had in the first half.

“For that group—the three freshmen, [Drew Daniel] and Tytan—to be able to defend Belmont the way we did, I felt was really good,” Jacobson said. “Then, to be able to turn it into some offense…Defensively is where it had to start.”