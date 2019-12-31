{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State scored 56 second-half points and the Redbirds stunned Northern Iowa, 76-70, this afternoon on the opening night of Missouri Valley Conference play.

Freshman DJ Horne guided the hosts (6-7) with 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field, including makes on all three 3-pointers and five free throw attempts. The Redbirds made 63% of their second-half shots after shooting just 23.1% in the first half to secure a fifth consecutive win over UNI inside Redbird Arena.

Illinois State needed an entire 20 minutes of the first half to reach 20 points, as the Redbirds opened 6 of 26 from the field and trailed by as many as 15 points 12 minutes, 24 seconds into the game.

It took just 6:32 into the second half for the Rebirds to score their next 20 points. UNI suddenly trailed 41-38 after Zach Copeland got loose in transition for a traditional three-point play with 13:28 remaining.

UNI (11-2) rallied to take a brief 58-57 lead after Tywhon Pickford’s free throw, but quickly trailed again. AJ Green hit a mid-range jumper and added a 3-pointer to tie the score with 51 seconds remaining, but ISU answered with a pair of Matt Chastain free throws and Horne sealed the win at the line.

Green led UNI with 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting.

This story will be updated.

