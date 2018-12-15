DES MOINES -- Iowa has taken control, while a struggling Northern Iowa offense appears to have bottomed out through one half of play tonight in the finale of the Hy-Vee Classic inside Wells Fargo Arena.
The No. 22-ranked Hawkeyes led by as many as 23 points and took a 39-18 lead over their UNI into intermission.
UNI (4-5) shot 6 of 28 (21.4 percent) from the field and turned the ball over seven times. Iowa (7-2), in contrast, has hit 14 of 26 (53.8 percent) of its field goal opportunities.
Iowa's lengthy trio of Luka Garza, Tyler Cook and Joe Wieskamp each knocked down lengthy jumpers as the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 12-3 lead just over four minutes into the game. The Panthers endured a stretch of 13 consecutive missed shots before AJ Green scored on a drive into the paint that cut the deficit to 25-9 with 6:21 left in the first half, but UNI's offense continued to stall from that point forward.
Garza leads Iowa with 12 points and Cook has 11. Trae Berhow is UNI's only player with multiple field goals, matching Wyatt Lohaus for a team-high four points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.