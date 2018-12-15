DES MOINES -- Cut to black.
Northern Iowa's basketball team got whacked by No. 22 Iowa, 77-54, Saturday night in a Sopranos style series finale as the Hy-Vee Classic came to a close.
In what will be the final meeting between these programs for at least the foreseeable future, UNI's offense bottomed out early. The Panthers (4-6) made just six of 28 shots and turned the ball over seven times in the first half, missing 13 consecutive attempts over an 8:23 stretch that saw the Hawkeyes construct a 25-7 lead.
UNI had planned to make Iowa's big men get out and defend pick-and-rolls, while new actions were added in practice that allowed Spencer Haldeman and Trae Berhow to find looks with their feet set.
Nothing fell.
Haldeman, a 41 percent 3-point shooter a season ago, has now missed his last 16 shots over a three-game stretch. Berhow finished 0-for-4 from deep and AJ Green's pull-up jumpers missed their mark with the Panthers' top scorer on the season held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting.
"It felt like in the first 10 minutes that we were getting some good things out of our offense, we were getting some good looks at the basket and not able to have some of those go," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, after his team fell behind early for a third consecutive game.
"It felt like we had some good shots and then at least you're in the game. You get your feet under you and then you can play the game a little bit. We didn't get to that point. "
Iowa (7-2) certainly had no issues getting shots, finishing the game 29 of 54 (53.7 percent) from the field with 10 3-pointers.
Tyler Cook, a 6-foot-9, 250 pound matchup nightmare, and 6-11 center Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes with 17 points apiece. In addition to surpassing 1,000 points for his career, Cook added 13 rebounds and countered UNI's double-teams from the far-side post with five assists.
"They doubled me, doubled some of the rest of the guys early, but we just stayed consistent with what our approach was offensively and I got a lot of really good looks," Cook said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery also liked what Garza brought to the court as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished an efficient 7 of 14 from the field.
"He was really a go-to guy today," McCaffery said. "And he was excellent at the other end defensively defending their action."
Iowa junior guard Jordan Bohannon was a primary defender on Green from the tip, and the Hawkeyes used a team approach to prevent UNI's talented freshman from finding space.
"A lot of ball screen action gives him the space that he needs to go to work," McCaffery said. "We took that space away collectively and made him work.
"It's probably what other teams are going to do moving forward. He'll get used to it and he'll adjust. What happened to him today, he's a smart player, a terrific player and he'll get it figured out."
Despite being held to seven points or less in his last three games against Division I opponents, Green's confidence hasn't wavered.
"You've just got to trust all the work that you've put in," Green said. "I'll have to watch more film and find the areas to try and score and create for others too."
One component of Jacobson's game-plan changed on the fly Saturday as Biggie Goldman played 19 of 20 minutes in the second half at the center position over the combination of Luke McDonnell and Justin Dahl. Goldman tallied 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.
"Biggie didn't have reps at that center position so we had to get away from things that we had spent some time working on and try to make some things up just a little bit," Jacobson said. "Biggie had some good stretches in today's game. He showed some of the potential that he's got."
Unlike UNI's 32-point loss to South Dakota State in its previous neutral site game, the Panthers were able to find some rhythm on offense in the second half after trailing 39-18 at intermission.
Wyatt Lohaus created paths inside for UNI, sparking a 10-2 run with a basket in the paint before knocking down a 3-pointer as he scored 11 of his team-high 15 points over the final 20 minutes. In total, UNI shot 14 of 27 (51.9 percent) from the field in the second half.
"I think there's stuff to build on from there," Lohaus said. "Our offense, I'd say the aggressiveness and just kind of flow of it was a little better. We got in the lane and started kicking it out, getting better shots and they started falling."
The game marked the final contest before a break in a series between UNI and Iowa that hasn't had an interruption of more than two years since 1988.
"I was really glad I was able to play at Wells Fargo at least a couple times in my life," said Bohannon, whose Linn-Mar team was denied a trip to state in high school by Green's game-winning shot. "I think it was special that we were able to play against UNI.
"Growing up, my brother (Matt) going to UNI, it was cool to see them against big-time schools. When I was cheering for family, they got a big win against Iowa, played well against Iowa State and beat Iowa State here."
