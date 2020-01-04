CEDAR FALLS -- AJ Green grew up dreaming of playing in games like Saturday night’s showdown with Bradley. He sat on the edge of his seat when the 2010 Sweet 16 team took the court, and remembers the buzz inside the McLeod Center when All-American Seth Tuttle competed against some of the league’s top teams.
The son of Northern Iowa’s longtime associate head coach Kyle Green put together a career-high, 35-point masterpiece to lead the Panthers past the Braves, 69-64, in a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Missouri Valley Conference title game.
“This is everything I dreamed of when I wanted to come to UNI,” Green said, after finishing one shy of a school record with seven 3-pointers and making all eight of his free throw attempts. “At the games when I was younger… they always had the arena filled. To get it back like that tonight with all the fans showing their support was great.”
Asked if this win against a team that prevented him from playing in the NCAA Tournament last spring provided a little extra satisfaction, Green responded succinctly, “For sure, for sure.”
UNI coach Ben Jacobson has known Green long enough to get a feel for the fact that these types of games fuel his talented sophomore.
“Whether you watched him play in high school or for a year-and-a-half here, he’s ready every night,” Jacobson said. “I would say he was probably a little more ready tonight. He doesn’t forget things. He holds onto anything that’s going to be motivating. I’m sure that was part of it for him.”
Days removed from a second-half collapse in Tuesday’s league opener at Illinois State, Jacobson said he was as animated as any point in the season when get got on his players after UNI (12-2, 1-1 MVC) got off to a slow start against Bradley.
Sharpshooter Nate Kennell led the Braves (10-5, 1-1) with 18 points, while forward Elijah Childs returned from injury to add 11 points and all-conference guard Darrell Brown finished with 12.
The Panthers started 1-for-12 from the field, yet more concerning for their coach were the drives they allowed Bradley to make. The Braves jumped out to a 9-2 lead that grew into a 12-point edge (23-11) 10 minutes into the contest.
UNI answered in force with a 9-2 run featuring a Green 3-pointer along with interior baskets from reserves Justin Dahl and Noah Carter. Green then worked a two-man exchange with Dahl for a 29-28 lead that sent a large McLeod Center crowd its feet. The Panthers answered Bradley go-ahead baskets twice more with Green’s pull-up 3-pointer allowing UNI to entered halftime with a lead for the 14th time in as many games this season.
You have free articles remaining.
The second half remained a tense back-and-force exchange.
Green atoned from missing a block-out with a 3-pointer that sparked a surge over the next five minutes in which the Panthers outscored Bradley 15-6 to take a 58-52 lead with 5:46 remaining.
Bradley kept pace and pulled within a point on Darrell Brown’s layup with 23 seconds left, but UNI’s Trae Berhow pushed the lead back to three with a pair of free throws and 14 seconds to play. Green then set the final score at the free throw line after an Elijah Childs 3-pointer missed out of bounds.
On a night when UNI avenged a stinging title game defeat, the Panthers’ 19-6 advantage in second-chance points proved crucial.
Tywhon Pickford, made his first start of the season in place of an injured Spencer Haldeman, and recorded 16 rebounds. Austin Phyfe matched Pickford’s four offensive boards.
“With Spence out it was just coming in and giving that energy that the team needs,” Pickford said. “He (Haldeman) is a special part of this team. Playing with more minutes, I’m just doing all I can to help the team out.”
As UNI tried to dig in for a late stop, Pickford gestured to the crowd to get them on their feet. This win was one the Panthers desperately wanted.
“It was great,” Pickford said. “Having those fans could be another defender for us. Great atmosphere and I love playing in it.”
2019-20 UNI men's basketball coverage
Here's the Courier's coverage of UNI men's basketball this season:
CEDAR FALLS – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early.
UNI completed a challenging road trip with a decisive win Thursday night at Grand Canyon.
Northern Iowa found itself in another fight to the finish Tuesday at 24th-ranked Colorado.
UNI's basketball team faces a pair of challenging tests this week at Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The UNI men's basketball team checked everything off its list Monday in a rout of Division III Luther.
A.J. Green was cool in the clutch and UNI pulled off a win over South Carolina Wednesday night at the Cancun Classic.
UNI had West Virginia on the ropes with a 15-point lead midway through the second half Tuesday, but the Panthers couldn't protect it.
UNI's basketball team puts its 6-0 record on the line tonight when it faces West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.
UNI took care of Cornell Wednesday and will take a 6-0 record to Cancun next week.
UNI junior Trae Berhow went on a record-tying scoring binge Tuesday at the McLeod Center.
UNI is 4-0 with room to grow early in its men's basketball season.
Northern Iowa needed overtime to finish off Northern Colorado Saturday at the McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panther defense has kept its opposition on ice.
Two different versions of Northern Iowa's offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered Tuesday.
UNI opens its men's basketball season tonight against a high-profile Old Dominion team in the McLeod Center.
Austin Phyfe is intent on treasuring every moment he spends on the basketball court this upcoming season.
What takes place on the practice floor will go a long way toward determining UNI's success on the basketball court this season.
Austin Phyfe is back to his old self for the UNI men's basketball team, and that's good news for the Panthers.
If you find Missouri Valley Conference basketball a mystery these days, you're not alone.
University of Northern Iowa basketball fans won’t have to wait long to see the Panthers in action against NCAA Division I competition this season.
Bowen Born, a skilled 5-foot-11 Norwalk point guard with basketball in his blood, has decided to continue his career at the University of Northern Iowa.
VICENZA, Italy — Northern Iowa’s basketball team picked up its second win in as many days on Sunday, with another impressive shooting performa…
WATERLOO — Experience and continuity are two factors that could provide Northern Iowa’s basketball team with an advantage within a Missouri Va…
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Lake City basketball coach Greg Berge witnessed the growth of the University of Northern Iowa’s most recent commit firsthand.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Once he reopened his college search last week, Antwan Kimmons didn’t take long to find a fit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.