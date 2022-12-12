College Men’s Basketball: ex-ISU guard Tyler Harris sinks UNI at buzzer

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa erased two double-digit deficits, but came up short, 72-69, as South Florida beat the buzzer.

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson said the Panthers recent three-game skid have allowed the coaching to learn a lot about their team.

“The games that we have played have been 3, 4, 5 possession games from going the other way,” Jacobson said. “To get it close to tied by halftime, have it tied with four seconds left with all that went on…I really, really like these guys. They want to get it right and they are going to.”

Former Iowa State Cyclone Tyler Harris served as a one-man scoring barrage with back-to-back-to-back three-pointers to open Monday night's contest for USF.

By the time he was finished, the senior guard scored the first 11 points for the Bulls to build an 11-2 lead in the first 3:26 of action.

The Panthers spent the remainder of the first half trying to claw their way back from the nine-point deficit.

Freshman guard Ege Peksari cut the Bulls’ lead to 13-10 on a layup with 14 minutes remaining in the quarter.

However, USF, led by 11 points from Selton Miquel, outscored UNI 22-11 over the next six minutes of action to take its largest lead of the night—a 14-point, 35-21 advantage.

With the contest at risk of getting out of reach before halftime, the Panthers offense got red hot from the field.

Freshman guard Landon Wolf provided a spark off the bench with seven points and powered the Panthers to a 20-7 run to close out the half. Tytan Anderson and Cole Henry both added four points as the Panthers headed to the locker room trailing, 42-41.

UNI opened the second half strong as, after three minutes of play, the Panthers owned a one-point, 47-46 lead and appeared to be finding their rhythm offensively.

The Bulls did not allow UNI to maintain its lead long as a Jamir Chaplin dunk began a 13-0 run. The run allowed the Bulls to take their second largest lead of the night—a 59-47 lead—before a mid-range jumper from Michael Duax put an end to the Bulls run.

Anderson followed up Duax’s jumper with an aggressive baseline attack to the rim. Anderson got his layup to fall through the contact and drew the foul, earning a three-point play opportunity. The sophomore forward buried the free throw to cut the USF lead to 59-52.

Anderson’s play paved the way for another brief surge from the UNI offense as Wolf hit a three and Duax and Henry converted on layups to cut the USF lead to 61-59 with 5:08 remaining in the contest.

Despite their surge, the Panthers failed to score another point until the final minute of the game.

Trailing 68-64, freshman guard Trey Campbell hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to cut the lead to just one point.

After USF senior guard Serrel Smith Jr. managed to go only 1-for-2 at the free throw line, UNI guard Bowen Born squeezed between a pair of USF defenders and sank the game-tying layup with four seconds on the game clock.

The Panthers comeback proved ill-fated as Harris raced down the court and hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the half court logo to win the game, 72-69.

“We had a lot of opportunities there at the end of the game to win,” Henry said. “Losing on a shot like that it is uncommon. So, when it happens, you do not know how to react. We are all still shocked about it.”

Jacobson said he felt for his team as they dug in, made some plays and managed to take the game down to the wire after falling behind by as much as 14 points.

“We are doing a lot of good things in stretches,” Jacobson said. “It is the other stretches where we are not playing as well that are making the game really hard. So, you just keep going back to it and you keep working on and working on it to shorten those stretches.”

Anderson led the Panthers with 16 points while Duax, Henry and Wolf added 10 apiece.

In spite of their tough loss, Henry said the Panthers did not want to let “one play define the game.”

“We took a lot of strides in this game,” Henry said. “They were a really good teams. Despite both of our records, we are both good teams…A play like that at the end—that gives them the win—we are trying not to let that bring us down to much because we know that we took strides today.”

The loss marks the Panthers third straight, but Henry said their current skid has not impacted the confidence level of the team.

“Our confidence never wavered and I promise you it will not,” Henry said. “Against Towson, you will see that our confidence is always high no matter what.”

The Panthers head to Chicago, next, for the Legends of Basketball Showcase in which they will take on Towson at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

South Florida 72, Northern Iowa 69 SOUTH FLORIDA (4-6, 0-0) – Ryan Conwell 1-4 2-2 5, Tyler Harris 6-18 1-2 18, Sam Hines Jr. 1-3 0-2 2, Jamir Chaplin 3-6 0-3 6, Russel Tchewa 5-5 0-0 10, Selton Miguel 7-13 2-2 17, Serrel Smith Jr. 2-3 1-2 7, Jake Boggs 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 28-56 6-13 72. NORTHERN IOWA (3-7, 1-1) – Bowen Born 1-8 2-2 4, Michael Duax 5-6 0-0 10, Tytan Anderson 5-10 6-7 16, James Betz 3-6 0-0 8, 1-3 2-2 5, Cole Henry 4-5 2-3 10, Ege Peksari 1-1 0-0 2, Derek Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 4-8 0-0 10, Drew Daniel 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 25-49 13-16 69. USF;42;30 – 72 UNI;41;28 – 69 3-point goals – USF 10-25 (Conwell 1-3, Harris 5-12, Miguel 1-5, Smith Jr. 2-3, Boggs 1-2), UNI 6-18 (Born 0-4, Anderson 0-1, Betz 2-3, Campbell 1-2, Wolf 2-6, Daniel 1-2). Rebounds – USF 29 (Tchewa 8), UNI 27 (Anderson 7). Assists – USF 11 (Harris 3), UNI 11 (Born 4). Turnovers – USF 14 (Tchewa 3), UNI 17 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls – USF 16, UNI 17. Fouled out – Campbell.

