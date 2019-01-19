VALPARAISO, Ind. – Valparaiso has used its size and efficient shooting to take a 36-30 men’s basketball halftime lead over Northern Iowa this afternoon inside the Athletics-Recreation Center.
The Crusaders (11-7, 4-1 MVC) shot 13 of 23 (56.5 percent) from the field with forward Markus Golder scoring the majority of his 13 points during a late first-half charge.
UNI was outrebounded 15-7 for the half and 10-2 over a stretch when Valparaiso’s 7-footers Derrik Smits and Jaume Sorolla took turns hammering the Panthers in the paint to jump out to a 16-5 lead 8-minutes, 30-seconds into the game.
Valparaiso’s defense was just as dominant early, cutting off penetration and contesting shots as UNI opened 1-for-7 from the field.
AJ Green has led UNI (8-10, 3-2) with 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 effort from the free throw line.
Green provided a spark, knocking down a pull-up jumper to trigger a 12-2 run that cut the deficit to 18-17 after the Panthers’ point guard scored in transition following a turnover off a double team on Smits.
Valparaiso regained its composure with more fluid ball movement out of the double teams down the stretch. The Crusaders pushed their nine, 28-19, on a 3-pointer by Bakari Evelyn before UNI made three consecutive shots capped by a Green pull-up trey that cut the deficit to 30-27.
Golder got to the free throw line off a hustle-play steal and added an emphatic dunk as UNI was late in a rotation off a double team to end the half.
