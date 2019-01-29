CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson is starting to see something familiar in this year’s Loyola basketball team.
Northern Iowa will face last year’s Cinderella NCAA Final Four participant at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago. This marks the first meeting between these programs since Loyola held off UNI, 54-50, in last year’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Loyola recently recovered from a stunning, 70-35 loss at Missouri State with a 75-50 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday to remain perfect on its home court through four league games. The first-place Ramblers (13-8, 6-2 MVC) own a 79-44 win over Indiana State and are the first team to be on both ends of a 35-point margin in conference play since the advent of the 3-point shot in 1986-87.
The success of this year’s Loyola team begins with its three-headed monster of guards Clayton Custer, Marques Townes and center Cameron Krutwig. Custer is the reigning MVC Player of the Year and Krutwig the returning Freshman of the Year.
Townes leads Loyola with an average of 16.1 points in league play and joins Custer and Cooper Kaifes as a trio shooting an incredible 50 percent (41 of 82) from 3-point range. Krutwig is an efficient 61.5 percent shooter inside, and Loyola leads the nation with a 57.4 field goal percentage in games won. The Ramblers’ 51.5 percent figure in MVC play currently is the league’s third best since 1986-87.
“Their game against Southern Illinois (Sunday), they looked a lot like they looked last year in terms of their ball movement,” Jacobson said. “Defensively, they’re starting to make a lot of the rotations they were making a year ago.”
Krutwig, a skilled 6-foot-9, 255-pound sophomore, will present a UNI team (9-12, 4-4) that has been double-teaming post players with one of its toughest defensive challenges. The Loyola big man is an accomplished passer, just three back of the team’s assist lead.
“If you play him single coverage, he’s really good at getting an angle and he’s going to get a good shot,” Jacobson said. “One of the biggest challenges with him is he’s got such a good feel and is such a good passer that when you bring a second guy, he’s going to find the right guy more times than not.”
UNI is coming off an 81-74 win over Evansville in which the grouping of Spencer Haldeman, Tywhon Pickford, Isaiah Brown, Trae Berhow and Luke McDonnell was able to match the Purple Aces’ physicality. Those five played the game’s final 14 minutes together. Brown and McDonnell played the entire second half, Berhow added 19 minutes, and Pickford and Haldeman were on the court for 15 of the last 20.
“Their ability to cover, be physical and rebound on both ends, that was really important in that game,” Jacobson said.
Looking back at film, UNI’s coach saw similarities in what Pickford brought defensively and rebounding to the impact Miles Wentzien had been making as a starter prior to his season-ending ACL injury.
In addition to being perhaps UNI’s top defensive combination, Saturday’s closing five also accounted for 44 of the team’s 50 second-half points with Brown and Haldeman catalysts on offense.
Haldeman has committed just five turnovers, averaging 21 minutes in eight league games, and ranks second to Brown with 10 steals over that stretch. Haldeman’s top two scoring games of his career have helped generate the top two point totals for UNI during league play this season.
“He’s improved in terms of being able to get by guys and doing some things when he gets to the basket,” Jacobson said. “He’s always been a guy that can really shoot the basketball. Now he’s got a little more confidence.
“He’s the kind of guy that’s going to play well regardless of the situation, and I’ve always felt like that’s a great guy to have coming in off your bench.”
CROFT RETURNS: Tray Croft, a transfer who will redshirt this season, is back with the team following a suspension to start the year. Jacobson said Croft has a list of things he needs to complete over the next couple weeks in order get on the practice floor with his teammates and sit on the bench.
“There’s some work that he’s got to do to get all the way back, but he’s off to a good start here this semester,” Jacobson added.
GOLDMAN EASING WAY BACK: Forward Biggie Goldman played three minutes Saturday after missing the previous six games with a stress reaction in his lower leg. Now back to full health, getting caught up on defense is the next step toward Goldman receiving more rotation minutes.
“Defensively, we’ve got to get some more practice reps and get him going where he feels like he’s going live and has to make reads,” Jacobson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.