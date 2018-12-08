Try 1 month for 99¢
Northern Iowa's Luke McDonnell battles for a rebound with University of Dubuque's Peter Ragen during game action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls Saturday.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS -- NCAA Division III University of Dubuque has generated 13 more field goal attempts and knocked down eight 3-pointers to take a 36-34 halftime lead over Northern Iowa's men's basketball team this afternoon inside the McLeod Center.

UNI (3-5) turned the ball over nine times and was outrebounded 6-1 on the offensive glass, with Dubuque (5-3) taking advantage of a string of miscues down the stretch to close the half on an 8-4 run capped by Justin Smith's go-ahead 3-pointer.

Freshman point guard AJ Green has paced UNI with eight points, but only played 10 minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls. Luke McDonnell added seven points on a perfect 3-for-3 effort from the field.

Avery Butler leads Dubuque with nine points and is 2-for-3 from distance. Peter Ragen has scored seven points.

UNI trails despite shooting 12 of 24 from the field and converting eight free throws compared to two for Dubuque.

