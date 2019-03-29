CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa basketball coach Ben Jacobson confirmed Friday afternoon that junior guard Tray Croft has decided to transfer.
Croft was redshirted and suspended this past season while working through a multi-step process towards reinstatement with the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 combo guard from Anniston, Alabama was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year his final season at Iowa Central Community College, where he set a program record with 1,626 points over two years before signing with UNI.
While Jacobson pointed out that Croft had done a good job in a number of areas over the last two months, he wasn’t able to meet all the responsibilities that were laid out for him.
“We sat down the other day with Tray and made the decision that with where we’re at right now, it’s best for our program and best for Tray that we look for another place,” Jacobson said. “There isn’t anything that has taken place in the last week or 10 days or months.
“It’s the responsibilities that were laid out. Some of them he did a great job, and he’s met some of them. From an academic standpoint, he’s not where we needed him to be, so the decision was made."
Croft is leaving the program on positive terms.
“We wish him well and I think he’ll do well at his next place,” Jacobson added.
Moving forward, a backcourt addition will be a priority for the Panthers. UNI’s only two seniors this past season, Wyatt Lohaus and Miles Wentzien, were guards.
“We’ll take a look at all the options, and that would include grad transfer, transfer, high school senior,” Jacobson said. “Our focus will be in the backcourt to find a guard that fits.”
