CHICAGO – UNI’s duo of centers Luke McDonnell and Justin Dahl have combined for 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting as the Panthers have taken a 33-26 halftime lead over Missouri Valley Conference leader Loyola tonight at Gentile Arena.
McDonnell is a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including a long 2-pointer over Loyola’s standout big man Cameron Krutwig on the Panthers’ final possession of the opening half as UNI closed the first stanza on an 8-2 run.
Dahl has scored six points inside, including a dunk after playing a role in a defensive stop. He also found Wyatt Lohaus for a go-ahead 3-pointer that served as the fourth for a UNI team that has opened 4-for-8 from distance.
Loyola was been plagued by eight turnovers. UNI is 14 of 25 from the field compared to a 10-for-21 clip for the Ramblers.
Marques Townes leads Loyola with nine points and Krutwig has eight, but returning MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer is scoreless with no assists and one turnover from the point guard position.
UNI didn’t record its first made field goal until Justin Dahl put back a rebound 5 minutes into the game. The Panthers trailed 12-3 before Spencer Haldeman knocked down a contested 3-pointer and Isaiah Brown and AJ Green followed with treys early in the shot clock as part of a 9-2 run that cut the deficit to 14-12 with 12:46 left in the first.
Green hit a pull-up for a brief 16-15 UNI edge before Loyola regained a 19-16 lead on a pair of Krutwig baskets. McDonnell then hit the Loyola big man with a spin move inside, and Dahl found Lohaus for a 21-19 Panthers' lead. Once Townes answered with a 3-pointer, Isaiah Brown put UNI up for good with a score off the drive.
UNI has seven assists, led by three from Green, with just five turnovers. The Panthers hold a 13-10 rebounding advantage.
