Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s basketball team erased an early 14-point deficit and took a second half lead, but Bradley had the hot hand tonight inside the McLeod Center.

Point guard Darrell Brown’s 29 point masterpiece helped Bradley avenge an embarrassing 18-point loss on the opening night of league play in Peoria with a 79-71 win over UNI tonight in Cedar Falls.

UNI spent much of the first half digging out of a 14-point hole after Bradley opened the game 8-for-11 from the field, including makes on 4 of 5 perimeter shots, to build a 20-6 lead at the 11:44 mark.

Darrell Brown, the elusive preseason all-conference point guard who was held to two points by UNI’s stopper Isaiah Brown during their first meeting, found paths inside and netted a contested 3-pointer as part of his 11-point half that matched teammate Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye who made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

A UNI team that didn’t score until Green went inside for a basket five minutes into the game, rallied with a 12-2 run capped by a Luke McDonnell hook shot to draw even at 27 with 4:50 left in the opening half.

Wyatt Lohaus then knocked down his second 3-pointer during a stretch in which the Panthers hit 4 of 5 from distance to pull his team within two after a five-point Bradley run. Spencer Haldeman worked the clock before hitting a fade away jumper at the halftime buzzer.

Green took over UNI’s offense early in the second half, giving the Panthers their first lead, 39-38. He then showcased his quick pull-up with back-to-back 3-pointers capping a personal 8-0 run for a 47-43 UNI lead with 15:30 remaining.

Bradley regained its edge 56-51 after a 10-2 run capped by a Darrell Brown 3-pointer and Nate Kennell transition layup off a turnover at the 9:47 mark.

UNI pulled within twice on a Green jumper and Spencer Haldeman free throws. And after Darrell Brown knocked down his a gutsy shot over Isaiah Brown for his fifth 3-pointer, UNI’s Brown immediately answered with a 3-pointer of his own to cut Bradley’s next possession to cut the deficit to 70-67.

The Braves knocked down six straight free throws to pull away.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments