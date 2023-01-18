College Men’s Basketball: Born's play makes difference for UNI in win over Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa made the plays when it matter and came away with a 65-63 win over Illinois State.

The Panthers’ sixth win in Missouri Valley Conference action came down to the wire as the Redbirds had a shot to tie in the waning moments that rimmed out.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson determined the cause for the close game to be turnover issues in the first half.

“The turnovers in that last eight minutes of the first half changed the game for us,” Jacobson said. “We tried to make too much out of some plays. We got it and it was not quite there, but we wanted to reattack and then they were waiting for us. Defensively, that is where they did a very good job of turning us over.”

The stats back up Jacobson’s assessment as the Redbirds managed to erase a 29-19 UNI lead with 17 points off of the Panthers’ 12 first half turnovers.

“17 is a lot for a game,” Jacobson said. “And, most of those came in a short window.”

According to UNI sophomore guard Bowen Born, Panthers assistant coach Seth Tuttle got after the team during halftime to cut down on their mistakes in the second half.

“In the Valley, if you give a team a chance, it is going to be a good ball game,” Born said. “That was something we talked about during halftime. We have to take care of the ball and limit some of their easy buckets.”

Despite their turnovers, the Panthers headed to the break with a 33-30 lead after freshman guard Trey Campbell drilled a go-ahead three-pointer at the buzzer.

UNI quickly ceded its lead in the second half as the Redbirds took their first lead since the 17:33 mark of the first half.

Momentum quickly followed as the Redbirds continued to maintain and build on their advantage. Leading 51-45 with 9:40 remaining and UNI struggling to find consistent offense, the Redbirds looked primed to steal a conference win on the road.

“We were in a tough spot,” Jacobson said. “Down two possessions in that 5-6 point range, there is not a lot of time left…and they are playing better than we are. They have control of the possessions and control of the game…It just felt like one of those where, if we were going to get it done tonight, we were going to have to make some plays.”

In need of a spark, the Panthers turned to their star guard and Born delivered.

With 8:32 remaining, Born found Landon Wolf on the perimeter for a three-pointer to cut the lead to 51-49.

Four minutes later, Born followed up a Michael Duax three-pointer with a layup to give UNI a 54-53 lead.

As he ran back down the court, Born turned to the Panthers bench and fired them—and the McLeod Center—up for the final four minutes of play.

“They made it a fight and for us it was finding ways to win,” Born said. “That is all you want to do at the end of the day. When you get some momentum and you feel like you are on a run…it is fun to hype up your teammates and be excited because we all knew that in five minutes we need to come out of here with a W.”

In the final two minutes of play, Born came up big for the Panthers as he found Campbell in the corner for a three-pointer which put UNI ahead two possessions.

Born notched his fourth assist one minute later as Michael Duax made the game-clinching layup to put the Panthers on top 64-61.

“Bowen made some good plays,” Jacobson said. “It was not as easy offensively tonight. So, we needed someone to make some plays outside of the offense…When you can put the ball in a guy’s hands and you know it is going to be a pretty good possession no matter when in the game…he is that guy.”

After a Joe Petrakis three-point attempt refused to fall with eight seconds remaining, Duax sealed the game at the line before a last second field goal from Illinois State made the final score 65-63.

Born finished the night with 11 points on 5-12 shooting while freshman guard Trey Campbell led UNI with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 4-1 in their last five and 10-9 overall—6-3 in conference play—after finishing their non-conference slate with a 5-7 record.

“Our team has gotten a lot better,” Jacobson said. “Our guys have worked really hard and they have gotten better, but our team has gotten better. That is fun. That gives us something to look forward to for the next two days before we hit the road.”

Northern Iowa 65, Illinois State 63 Illinois State (8-11, 3-6) – Kendall Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Harouna Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Kasubke 5-9 3-3 15, Malachi Poindexter 4-8 3-3 13, Darius Burford 5-12 4-4 14, Liam McChesney 0-0 0-0 0, Seneca Knight 7-12 2-5 16, Ryan Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0 Nik Stadelman 0- 0-0 0, Jayden Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Petrakis 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-48 12-15 63. Northern Iowa (10-9, 6-3) – Bowen Born 5-12 0-0 11, Michael Duax 3-4 1-3 8, Tytan Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, James Betz 2-7 0-0 5, Trey Campbell 7-11 0-0 20, Cole Henry 1-4 2-4 4, Ege Peksari 0-0 2-2 2, Landon Wolf 2-7 3-3 9, Drew Daniel 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-49 9-14 65. ISU;30;33 – 63 UNI;33;32 – 65 3-point goals – Illinois State 5-20 (Lewis 0-1, Kasubke 2-6, Poindexter 2-5, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3, Petrakis 1-3), Northern Iowa 12-27 (Duax 1-1, Betz 1-6, Campbell 6-7, Born 1-6, Wolf 2-6, Daniel 1-1). Rebounds - Illinois State 28 (Knight 7), Northern Iowa 29 (Henry 7). Assists - Illinois State 6 (Poindexter, Kasubke 2), Northern Iowa 14 (Born 4). Turnovers - Illinois State 13 (Knight 4), Northern Iowa 15 (Anderson, Campbell 3). Total fouls – Illinois State 19, Northern Iowa 16. Fouled out – Anderson.

