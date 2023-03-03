ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A career performance from its leading-scorer could not propel Northern Iowa to a win as the Panthers fell to Bradley, 72-66, in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals, Friday.

UNI sophomore guard Bowen Born scored 34 points—the most points in a single game in Arch Madness since Drake’s Lynnrick Rogers scored 38 against Wichita State in the 1997 tournament.

“I was trying to be aggressive and make some plays happen,” Born said. “For me, it was staying in attack mode and always being aggressive.”

According to Born as he dropped his new career high in points on 11-of-29 from the field, his one thought was “finding a way to win.”

“It is a good feeling,” Born said. “I put in a lot of time and a lot of effort. You always want to have good games. So, it is good to have games where you feel like you have it going. But, ultimately it was trying to will these guys and this group...That was what was in my head.”

Born’s electric performance nearly led UNI to the win over the top-seeded Braves, but the Panthers came up just short of the upset.

“We were in great position,” Jacobson said. “We needed two more plays—one less play from Bradley and two more from us—when it was tied...It was that close. These guys just play to win.”

“What we saw today was a lot of what our season was like. We had to fight really hard in November and December to get better and figure out some ways to make important plays—game-winning plays…We played really good yesterday, we played really good today. I just love how hard these guys play.”

The length of Bradley’s lineup gave the Panthers fits in the first half as the Braves routinely thwarted UNI’s attempts to create dribble drive penetration. Bradley sent back four UNI attempts in the first half including a pair on star guard Bowen Born.

Bradley also leveraged its length to the tune of seven offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes of action, but managed just three second chance points in the frame.

Trailing 16-10 after a scoreless drought of 3:20, forward James Betz scored on back-to-back jumpers including one three-pointer to bring UNI within one of the Braves with 11:16 to go in the half.

Freshman guard Michael Duax provided the spark later in the half after another scoring drought caused UNI to fall behind 23-15. Duax connected on a free throw, latup, turnaround jumper and slammed home a dunk off a slick feed from Cole Henry to cut the Bradley lead to five, 29-24.

UNI failed to take advantage of a Bradley scoring drought which lasted 3:11 during the final four minutes of the half, allowing the Braves to take a 34-28 lead into the half.

Bradley’s Rienk Mast finished the first half with nearly a game’s worth of production. The MVC First Team All-Conference forward scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead all players.

“Mast had a terrific game,” Jacobson said. “In the first half, he is making threes...He just had a big first half. That was an important part of the game.”

After putting up just seven points on 2-of-8 from the field, Born channeled another big-time performance like he showed in his 23-point performance a day earlier against Illinois State. In the first six minutes of the quarter, Born put up 13 points and hit on 3-of-3 three-point attempts to cut the Bradley lead to one point.

One minute later, with Born on the bench, freshman guard Landon Wolf drilled his first field goal—a three-pointer—of Arch Madness to tie the game at 46-46.

UNI forward Tytan Anderson put the Panthers ahead for the first time since the 17:47 mark of the first half as he went 2-for-2 at the line, putting UNI on top 48-47 with 12:14 remaining in the second half.

Bradley and UNI traded baskets and the lead for the next eight minutes of action until Bradley forward Ja’Shon Henry managed to draw fouls on back-to-back possessions with 4:31 remaining. Born scored six points during the dogfight.

Trailing 62-60, Bradley’s length came back to haunt as Braves forward Malevy Leons sent back a Born layup attempt. Leons’s block set up a Bradley three-pointer on the other end to put the Braves on top 65-60 with 2:40 remaining in regulation.

Momentum nearly turned back in UNI’s favor 40 seconds later when Wolf blocked a layup attempt from Mast, but the Panthers failed to turn the block into another lead as Bradley held on for the six-point win.

The Panthers went 1-for-5 in the final two minutes of action.

Mast led Bradley with 30 points while Henry and Leons added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Outside of Born, no other Panthers scored in double figures.

UNI’s season comes to a close at 14-18. With a lineup consisting entirely of underclassmen, Anderson said the offseason will be crucial for UNI to build off of the flashes it showed throughout the season.

“We just have to look at the things that we did not do well during the season or things that we did do well,” Anderson said. “We have to lock in and get to work.”

Bradley 72, Northern Iowa 66 N. IOWA (14-18) - Betz 2-8 0-0 5, Born 11-29 7-8 34, Campbell 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 2-5 3-4 7, Duax 3-4 3-6 9, Wolf 1-2 0-0 3, Daniel 0-2 0-0 0, C.Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Peksari 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-20 66. BRADLEY (24-8) - Leons 3-7 3-3 10, Mast 12-20 3-5 30, Deen 2-9 0-0 6, Hickman 2-4 2-4 6, Montgomery 1-4 0-0 2, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 3, J.Henry 2-4 8-14 12, Hannah 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-55 17-28 72. UNI;28;38 - 66 BRA;34;38 - 72 3-Point Goals - N. Iowa 7-21 (Born 5-12, Wolf 1-2, Betz 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Campbell 0-1), Bradley 7-23 (Mast 3-5, Deen 2-6, Leons 1-4, Tahvanainen 1-4, Hickman 0-2, Montgomery 0-2). Rebounds - N. Iowa 25 (Campbell, Anderson 6), Bradley 38 (Mast 9). Assists - N. Iowa 10 (Born, Campbell 3), Bradley 17 (Deen 4). Total Fouls - N. Iowa 22, Bradley 16. Fouled Out - Duax.