College Men’s Basketball: Born’s 30 not enough as UNI falls to Drake

DES MOINES — Bowen Born cashed in on buzzer beaters at the end of regulation and overtime in route to a 30-point game, but Northern Iowa fell short 88-81 in double overtime against in-state rival Drake.

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson described the game as “a blast” despite the loss and said he was really proud of the effort from his team.

“We talked about a little in the locker room with the guys, [it was] an absolute blast to be a part of that,” Jacobson said. “For us as their coaches and for our fans, what they have been watching from these guys…the way our guys played—what a blast.”

Born described the game in similar terms as his head coach.

“It is fun,” Born said. “The environment and their crowd is great. The in-state rivalry and all that stuff stacked on top of each other—it is fun. Basketball is supposed to be fun.”

Born continued and admitted that he would have preferred the win over his pair of buzzer-beaters, but said it was a moment that most basketball players dream of.

The first half had the look of the Panthers’ recent losses as the Bulldogs pulled into the lead with their perimeter shooting.

Leading 7-6 with 14:06 remaining in the half, UNI surrendered three consecutive triples as Conor Enright and Okay Djamgouz put Drake ahead 15-7.

However, facing the eight-point deficit and nine-point swing, the Panthers managed to avoid collapse and went on a 6-0 run to trim the lead to 15-13.

Drake guard D.J. Wilkins cashed in on another three-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 18-13 before UNI shut the door on the perimeter.

Trailing by five, UNI went on an 11-0 run powered by triples from James Betz and Landon Wolf, who hit a pair of three-pointers, to put UNI ahead for the remainder of the frame.

But, the Panthers run came from a renewed energy on the defensive end as UNI held Drake to 0-6 from three in the final nine minutes of the half.

UNI finished the first half the better three-point shooting team as the Panthers connected on 5-of-13 attempts and Drake hit just 25% of its 16 attempts from beyond the arc.

After giving up a three-point play to Drake guard Roman Penn, the Panthers managed to push their lead to 41-33 with an 8-2 run led by four points from Trey Campbell.

Landon Wolf capped the run with his fourth bucket of the game to give him 10 on the night with 14 minutes remaining in the game.

Wolf’s unexpected contributions off the bench played a massive role in both UNI runs as Drake held usual offensive dynamo Tytan Anderson to 0-for-3 from the field while the forward suffered through an ankle injury suffered in the first half.

The importance of Wolf’s play did not go unnoticed by his head coach, either.

“He was great,” Jacobson said. “Really important in that first half…We had not quite got it going on offense…And, then Landon knocked in a couple threes and gave us a little punch.”

Anderson managed 10 rebounds before he fouled out, but never broke the Bulldogs suffocating defense below the rim.

“He turned that ankle pretty good,” Jacobson said. “It was one he had to fight through…He just plays his tail off and to do it tonight, when you get an ankle like that, it is harder. But, he is not coming out of this game.”

The Panthers pushed their lead to double figures as Born cashed in on his second three-pointer of the game to give UNI a 46-35 lead with 11:53 to go in regulation.

Over the next 3:25 of action, Drake erased the Panthers lead completely as Wilkins sparked a 13-0 run with a jumper at the 11:28-mark of the half.

The bulk of the Bulldogs points during the run came off of UNI turnovers as the Panthers gave the ball away three times in a four minutes span. Drake scored five points off of turnovers which doubled the Bulldogs points off turnover in the game to that point.

Born ended a near two-minute long scoring drought for the Panthers with a three-pointer to cut the lead to 60-58 with 2:58 remaining in regulation.

Trailing 62-58 with under a minute to play, Campbell drilled a three-pointer for UNI to pull within one point of the Bulldogs.

After a Born missed a layup with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, Penn connected on both free throws to give Drake a commanding 64-61 lead.

Yet, out of the in-bounds play, Born raced down the court and drilled his fourth three-pointer of the game to send the third straight game in the storied rivalry to overtime, tied at 64-64.

Drake dominated the overtime period to start and jumped out to a 72-67 lead in the first 2:24 of the extra frame.

The Panthers managed to trim the gap to 74-71 in the final minute.

A controversial jump ball allowed the Panthers to retain possession with 3.2 seconds on the clock.

The in-bounds pass appeared to be sailing the wrong way, but Born made magic again with another contest three-pointer—his fifth of the game—to force a second overtime period.

Drake pulled away in the second extra frame and outscored UNI 14-7 to secure the overtime win.

Following the emotionally-charged final moments, Jacobson said he does not believe his team is the kind of group to get off track due to the loss.

“A game like this can shoot you off track a little bit and make things harder and more challenging,” Jacobson said. “With this group, it won’t.”

Drake 88, Northern Iowa 81 (F/2OT) Northern Iowa (12-10, 8-4) – Michael Duax 4-10 2-4 11, James Betz 4-12 0-0 10, Trey Campbell 6-10 0-0 13, Bowen Born 10-22 5-6 30, Tytan Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Cole Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 6-8 0-0 15, Drew Daniel 0-1 0-0 0, Ege Peksari 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Courbat 0-0 0-0 0, Derek Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 9-12 81. Drake (17-6, 8-4) – Darnell Brodie 5-8 2-3 12, D.J. Wilkins 4-10 2-2 12, Roman Penn 9-18 9-9 28, Garrett Sturtz 5-11 2-2 12, Tucker DeVries 3-13 4-5 11, Conor Enright 2-7 0-4 6, Okay Djamgouz 1-4 0-0 3, Nate Ferguson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-75 19-25 88. UNI;33;31;10;7 – 81 DU;28;36;10;14 – 88 3-point goals – Northern Iowa 12-31 (Duax 1-2, Betz 2-8, Campbell 1-3, Born 5-11, Anderson 0-1, Wolf 3-4, Daniel 0-1, Peksari 0-1), Drake 7-29 (Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-1, Sturtz 0-2, DeVries 1-8, Enright 2-7, Djamgouz 1-3). Rebounds - Northern Iowa 38 (Anderson 10), Drake 46 (Sturtz 13). Assists - Northern Iowa 8 (Anderson 3), Drake 11 (Penn 6). Turnovers - Northern Iowa 10 (Born 4), Drake 5 (Sturtz 2). Total fouls – Northern Iowa 25, Drake 15. Fouled out – Anderson, Campbell, Born.