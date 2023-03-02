ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Northern Iowa needed a bucket.

Three scoreless stretches lasting over three minutes apiece opened the door for an (11-21) Illinois State come back as the Redbirds slashed a once 21-point Panther lead down to six points with 7:43 remaining in regulation.

With their season on the line, the (14-7) Panthers desperately needed points to stave off the comeback effort.

Bowen Born delivered.

Despite shooting just 5-of-15 from the field to that point, the sophomore guard drilled a three-pointer with 4:17 remaining to cries of “Big-Time Bo” from Panther Sports Network’s JW Cox. The shot ended a 10-2 run by Illinois State.

Born said the Panthers knew the Redbirds would not give up despite UNI’s 20-point halftime lead.

“I went through a stretch there in the second half where they were doing a really good job of guarding us,” Born said. “With any team down here, it is going to be a dog fight…That was something—knowing, talking about it in the huddles—just settle in.”

Born did not wait long to provide an encore as he hit a clutch step-back three-pointer to swell UNI’s lead back to 12 points with just under three minutes left in regulation.

The Panthers rode the momentum of their star’s late-game heroics and their own tenacious defense to a 13-point, 75-62 win over the Redbirds in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

According to Born, he was just playing confident, in spite of his early shooting woes, and taking what the defense gave him.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said following the win that Born, who led the game with 23 points, earned the confidence he played with at the end of UNI’s win.

“His demeanor and confidence does not change because he has earned it,” Jacobson said. “He knows what he has done every day…He knows what he has done in terms of the work that he has put in. He does not need to worry about it. Make shot, miss shot—it does not matter.”

As Born sparked the Panthers offense late, UNI also managed to hold Illinois State to just seven points in the final seven minutes of the contest.

“We talked about the more aggressive team is going to win—the team that gets the most stops,” sophomore guard Michael Duax said. “They are going to go on runs. It is just about getting stops. We put an end to their run and said, ‘Now, it is our turn.’”

According to Jacobson, the youthful Panthers developed the ability to halt the Redbirds run during non-conference play.

“In November and December, we played a lot of good basketball and we did not win many of the games,” Jacobson said. “Mostly to do with learning how to make plays that stop a run, plays that mostly referred to as the game-winning type of plays…For us, we had to learn how to do it throughout the course of the 40 minutes.”

For as close as things ended up down the stretch, the Panthers rolled in the first half, getting out to a strong start which Jacobson described as important due to the Panthers relative youth.

UNI connected on 6-of-16 three-point attempts and got double-digit scoring efforts from both Duax (13) and Tytan Anderson (12).

Freshman guard Trey Campbell also provided a vital scoring punch with all five of his first half points coming in the span of 1:06 as he kept the score tied 14-14 with 11:57 left in the first half.

The Panthers surged ahead with a 12-2 run which lasted three minutes to take a 28-18 lead with 7:28 to go before halftime.

UNI outscored Illinois State 16-10 to close out the first half with a 16-point advantage.

Jacobson described the first half as a melding of the right execution on the defensive end with the strong offensive play displayed by the Panthers in the final two weeks of the season.

“In the first half, we played both ends as well as we have for a while,” Jacobson said. “Offensively, we have been good the last six, seven, eight ball games. Our offense has been pretty good and probably good enough to win most of those games. But, our defense has not been as sharp. I though the last 12 minutes of the first half, defensively, that was the game for us.”

Duax finished with 19 points while Anderson put up 16. Campbell found the bottom of the net just once in the second half, scoring seven points on the night, but dished five assists in the final 20 minutes of action.

With the win, the Panthers advance to the quarterfinals of the Arch Madness MVC tournament. UNI takes on (23-8) Bradley at noon on Friday with coverage provided by Bally Sports Midwest and the Panther Sports Network.

The Panthers went 0-2 in the regular season against the top-seeded Braves, losing 68-53 on the road in Peoria and 77-69 at home.

N. Iowa 75, Illinois St. 62 ILLINOIS ST. (11-21) - Lewis 7-15 2-3 18, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Burford 5-16 3-4 14, Knight 6-10 4-6 19, Poindexter 2-5 0-0 5, Kasubke 0-5 0-0 0, McChesney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 9-13 62. N. IOWA (14-17) - Betz 1-1 0-0 3, Born 7-19 5-5 23, Campbell 2-7 2-2 7, Anderson 6-10 2-2 16, Duax 8-10 3-4 19, Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Wolf 0-6 0-0 0, Daniel 1-2 0-0 3, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-13 75. ISU;28;34 - 62 UNI;44;31 - 75 3-Point Goals - Illinois St. 7-21 (Knight 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Poindexter 1-3, Burford 1-4, McChesney 0-1, Kasubke 0-4), N. Iowa 9-28 (Born 4-11, Anderson 2-3, Betz 1-1, Daniel 1-2, Campbell 1-4, Duax 0-1, Wolf 0-6). Rebounds - Illinois St. 28 (Lewis 10), N. Iowa 28 (Campbell, Duax, Henry 5). Assists - Illinois St. 19 (Poindexter 6), N. Iowa 18 (Born, Campbell 5). Total Fouls - Illinois St. 16, N. Iowa 16. Fouled Out - McChesney.