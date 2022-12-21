College Men’s Basketball: Big night from Anderson gives UNI edge over Bonnies

CEDAR FALLS — As a Winter Storm Elliott descended on the Cedar Valley, Tytan Anderson turned up the heat in the McLeod Center.

The sophomore forward recorded a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Northern Iowa to a 62-52 win over (6-7) St. Bonaventure.

Rescheduled from Thursday, Wednesday’s win could prove pivotal as the Panthers capped off their non-conference schedule with a back-to-back wins. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said it was really important that they managed to fit the game in despite the weather.

“Our guys know we are playing better,” Jacobson said. “We are coming off our best second half in the game against Towson…We had a little bounce in our step the last three, four days and just a little bit of momentum. We have not had a lot of that.”

Both the Panthers and Bonnies opened the game locked in as the teams traded three-pointers on the first two possessions of the contest.

However, after knotting the score at 6-6 on a James Betz three, the Panthers jumped in front with a 13-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Tytan Anderson.

Panthers guard Bowen Born emphasized the need for the Panthers to bring the same energy against the Bonnies as they did in their previous win over Towson and said that is what allowed the Panthers to build their early lead.

“That was something, in the Towson game, that we all noticed,” Born said. “Sometimes you got to create your own energy and find a way to just go win.”

Following Anderson’s three-pointer, St. Bonaventure mounted a run of its own, outpacing UNI 13-5 over the next six minutes of action to trim the Panthers lead to 21-19.

Anderson exploded over the final six minutes of the half with a personal 7-0 run to put UNI ahead 28-22 at halftime.

Anderson powered the Panthers offense early again in the second half as he scored five points to give UNI a 37-29 lead.

Jacobson said the Bonnies moving 6-foot-10 forward Chad Venning onto due to a pair of fouls on Yann Farell Anderson allowed him to get out to the strong start.

“When they made that move, I thought that is a good move for them—to get [Farell] off of him,” Jacobson said. “I am glad we stayed with the first one and we went back to another. (Tytan) just moved too well for [Venning].”

St. Bonaventure managed to post a 7-0 run to cut the UNI lead down to just 37-36 with 13:31 remaining in the second half.

With the Bonnies going trading baskets with the Panthers, Jacobson said he challenged his team during the under-12 and under-8 media timeouts to put the game away.

“We sat in two timeouts there,” Jacobson said. “I talked about ‘Hey, we are going to have to do it again. We are going to have to grab ahold of the game here.’”

The Panthers answered Jacobson’s challenge, jumping out to a nine-point, 54-45 lead at the final timeout of the half.

UNI held on over the final four minutes of play and came away with a 10-point, 62-52 win.

Born, who finished the game with 14 points on 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from the perimeter, said finishing the non-conference slate with back-to-back wins will be instrumental moving forward.

“We all believe that we are a really good team,” Born said. “It is just going to take some time to figure that out. The last two games have been a good example of finding a way to win the game…It is a good feeling to close out some non-conference games after a slow start.”

Northern Iowa 62, St. Bonaventure 52 ST. BONAVENTURE (6-7, 0-0) – Barry Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Yann Farell 4-9 0-0 11, Chad Venning 5-9 2-4 12, Kyrell Luc 5-15 0-0 12, Daryl Banks III 4-13 0-0 10, Moses Flowers 3-4 1-2 7, Anquan Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Max Amadasun 0-1 0-0 0, Brett Rumpel 0-0 0-0 0, Anouar Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 3-6 52. NORTHERN IOWA (5-7, 1-1) – Michael Duax 2-6 3-5 7, James Betz 1-3 0-0 3, Trey Campbell 1-4 0-0 2, Bowen Born 4-10 3-6 14, Tytan Anderson 9-12 6-8 25, Cole Henry 4-7 1-3 9, Landon Wolf 1-3 0-0 2, Drew Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Ege Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 13-19 62. SBU;22;30 – 52 UNI;28;34 – 62 3-point goals – SBU 7-30 (Farell 3-8, Luc 2-8, Banks III 2-8, Flowers 0-1, Hill 0-5), UNI 5-14 (Michael Duax 0-1, Betz 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Born 3-6, Anderson 1-1, Wolf 0-2). Rebounds – SBU 31 (Farell 8), UNI 32 (Anderson 10). Assists – SBU 7 (Luc 3), UNI 13 (Henry 6). Turnovers – SBU 13 (Venning, Luc 3), UNI 11 (Born 3). Total fouls – SBU 15, UNI 12. Fouled out – Farell.